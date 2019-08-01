Editor's note: This is the sixth preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Crowley Gents.
WHAT WE KNOW
Crowley, coming off of an 8-4 season where it reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs, returns what head coach Jeptha Wall calls “some old-school Crowley team speed.”
Senior quarterback Marquis Garrett and running back Obadiah Butler are the leaders of an offense that will look to take advantage of their physical tools under first-year offensive coordinator Stu Cook. Cook will bring in some spread and option concepts that will look vastly different than last year’s I-formation based scheme.
The Gents’ defense should be a strength, as it returns six starters from last year’s bunch. Size will not be an issue as six of its seven projected starters along the front-seven will weigh in at 200 pounds or more.
Senior Kendal Harmon will spearhead a defensive line that returns all three starters. Wall describes Harmon as a high-motor player who embraces contact.
Returning inside linebackers Rodney Goodley and Jonteyvan Marks, both seniors, will be relied upon to make big plays for Crowley all season.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
The Gents only return one starter along the offensive line, left guard Kyler Rawls. There will almost certainly be a transition period in the early going as the other four starters adapt to an extremely tough District 5-3A that includes St. Martinville (moving down from Class 4A after going 10-0 in the 2018 regular season), Class 3A semifinalist Kaplan and Erath.
Health will be a concern for Crowley with a roster that features roughly 40 players to start the season. Injuries entering the season could play a factor. Butler, last season’s leading rusher and receiver, is currently nursing a broken ankle and is a question mark to start the season. If Butler isn’t ready, Wall is prepared to take a by-committee approach to fill his shoes.
Crowley will start the season with two new starters at wide receiver, six-foot senior Belvin Pitre and 5-foot-8 junior Tavan Minix. They could be asked to play a greater role in easing the burden on Garrett in the early going if Butler can’t start the season.
HOW WE SEE IT
Crowley will see stiff competition throughout its 2019 schedule and doesn’t expect to have any weeks off.
Playing St. Martinville and Kaplan inside of a three-week period would be enough for most teams. But Crowley's non-district schedule also features a trio of Lake Charles area teams — St. Louis Catholic, Westlake and Washington-Marion. All three schools are known for fielding solid athletes across the field.
If Crowley can manage to stay healthy throughout the season, it has the potential to surprise teams in its district.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 25: versus Kaplan
Wall expects a lot of natural rivalries in the schedule, including September matchups with Cecilia and Northwest. But it’s the Oct. 25 home district matchup with Kaplan that carries the most intrigue.
Kaplan ousted Crowley in the 2018 playoffs by defeating the Gents handily 35-6. The Pirates' ground-and-pound style forces opponents to match their physicality.
The Week 8 date also comes at a crucial point in the season. By that point, the Gents should be well-established in their new offensive system.
COACHSPEAK
New offensive coordinator Stu Cook returns home after a stint holding the same position at North Vermilion. Wall seems excited to bring a Cook, this one the son of Notre Dame's Hall-of-Fame head coach Lewis Cook, back to the program.
With a new coordinator comes new ideas, and Crowley should be fun to watch this season using the speed of Garrett and Butler to run a multiple offense that will feature more spread and option concepts.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
ILB Rodney Goodley, 6-2, 225, Sr.
An inside linebacker is traditionally known as the quarterback of the defense, and Goodley is no different. Goodley has an encyclopedic knowledge of the system and an awareness of where all 10 of his teammates should be on any given play. That knowledge of scheme should work in Crowley’s favor, as Goodley is expected to be an important playmaker all season.
S Tyler Carrier, 5-7, 160, Sr.
Although undersized, Carrier is a speedy player in the heart of the Gents' secondary who Wall describes as one of the glue guys on his roster. Leadership will be needed throughout the year, as Crowley features many freshmen and sophomores. Young players seeing Carrier doing things the right way should go a long way.
QB Marquis Garrett, 6-3, 195, Sr.
Many in the Acadiana area know what to expect of Garrett, a three-year-starter at quarterback. Garrett has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and the size to drop his shoulder and pick up extra yards if needed. He's also shown he can stretch the field with his arm strength. Moving to an offense that will feature more spread elements this season, Garrett will no doubt be featured heavily.
RB Obadiah Butler, 5-7, 170, Sr.
The returning leader in both rushing and receiving from last year’s playoff team, Butler is a jitterbug back whose agility makes him a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. However, his recovery from a broken ankle will be an on-going storyline throughout the year.
DL Kendal Harmon, 6-3, 270, Sr.
Harmon looks the part. He is muscular for his size and shows explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. His 270-pound frame will set the edge in Crowley’s 3-4 scheme all season. According to recruiting website 247Sports, Division I schools Louisiana Tech and Kansas State have shown interest in Harmon.
Head coach: Jeptha Wall
Record: 22-22
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 St. Louis
13 WESTLAKE
20 Cecilia
27 NORTHWEST
October
4 Marksville
11 WASHINGTON-MARION
17 Abbeville*
25 KAPLAN*
November
1 Erath*
8 ST. MARTINVILLE*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 8-4
Beat IOWA 16-3
Beat Westlake 45-6
Lost CECILIA 49-34
Lost EUNICE 32-26
Beat Northwest 32-28
Lost IOTA 41-20
Beat Mamou 33-13
Beat Church Point 20-16
Beat PORT BARRE 39-0
Beat Pine Prairie 34-6
Playoffs
Beat SOPHIE B. WRIGHT 26-6
Lost Kaplan 35-6
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 8-4
2017: 8-5
2016: 2-8
2015: 12-1
2014: 8-3
Key losses: TE Rapheus Joseph, DB Demarcus Dioron, OG Alex Simon, LB Markel Domino.
Base offense: Multiple
Base defense: 3-4
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Belvin Pitre (6-0, 175, Sr)
WR Tavan Minix (5-8, 155, Jr)
TE Jordan Richardson (5-10, 180, Sr)
OT Sean Ordogne (5-9, 200, Sr)
OG Kyler Rawls (5-9, 270, Sr)*
C Allen Wulf (5-10, 210, Soph)
OG Dae’Jhun Lewis (5-10, 210, Soph)
OT Roarke Benoit (5-10, 200, Jr)
QB Marquis Garrett (6-3, 195, Sr)*
FB Chris Moore (5-8, 175, Sr)*
RB Obadiah Butler (5-10, 170, Sr)*
Defense
DE Kendal Harmon (6-3, 270, Sr)*
NG Camron Dugar (5-11, 215, Jr)
DE Josh Richard (6-1, 220, Sr)*
LB Jeremiah Roy (5-8, 175, Sr)
LB Rodney Goodley (6-2, 225, Sr)*
LB Jonteyvon Marks (5-7, 200, Sr)*
LB Abel Hernandez (5-8, 200, Sr)*
CB Christian Thomas (5-7, 150, Soph)
CB Tyron Goodley (5-8, 160, Jr)
SS Jonkeyvon Marks (5-10, 180, Soph)
FS Tyler Carrier (5-7, 160, Sr)*
*--denotes returning starter