Nineteen years after his St. Martinville basketball team won a state championship, Darrel Mitchell Jr. is cheering on the Tigers as they try to repeat history.
But it goes deeper than that.
Mitchell Jr.'s nephew, Jalen Mitchell, is a senior point guard for the No. 11-seeded Tigers, who came from behind to upset No. 2 Wossman in the Class 3A semifinals on Monday at the Cajundome.
Mitchell Jr.'s team won the 2002 Class 4A title in Lafayette.
"I hadn't been there since the state championship," said Mitchell Jr., who was named Mr. Basketball before going on to star at LSU and as a professional. "I've always been on the floor playing. For me to be on the opposite side, in the stands, it was nerve-racking."
After St. Martinville went into the half down by two points against Wossman, Mitchell Jr. said couldn't contain himself any longer.
"Being the competitive guy that I am, watching the game lit a different fire in me," he said. "I tried to go into the locker room at halftime."
Although he was thwarted in that effort by security, Mitchell Jr. waited near the locker room door for the team to emerge.
"I caught them coming out of the locker room," he said. "Call it a speech, if you want. I gave them some words of encouragement."
During the game, it was easy to hear Mitchell Jr. and his brother, Jelani, who were screaming at the top of their lungs.
"For me, it's special to watch Jalen grow from a child to a senior," Mitchell Jr. said. "It would be even more special for him to win one.
"I told Jalen that they have a chance to make history. Now that they're playing in the final, everybody is posting old pictures from 2002."
St. Martinville is going for a fourth straight upset of a higher seed when the Tigers face No. 1 Madison Prep on Thursday in Lake Charles, but Mitchell Jr. said you can throw the seedings out of the window.
"Where's the upset?" Mitchell Jr. said. "Why are people assuming it's an upset? Seedings mean nothing when you get into the playoffs."
When Mitchell Jr. was a senior at St. Martinville, his father was the head coach. These days, Darrel Mitchell Sr. attends every game, even riding the bus to away games.
"It's been great for me watching them all come through St. Martinville," Mitchell Sr. said. "Jalen is the son of my daughter, Kristi. People won't have to worry as much because this is the last of the Mitchells."
Mitchell Sr. isn't just supporting his grandson. He's also supporting coach Ihmaru Jones, who served as a longtime assistant before taking over the program.
"I'm proud of him," Mitchell Sr. said of Jones. "All he does on the bus rides back is tell me that I taught him well. He was quite a player, too. He picked up a lot of things along the way to make him a great coach. I'm very proud."
After scoring 23 points in his team's 61-58 win at No. 3 Sophie B. Wright in the quarterfinals, Jalen Mitchell was held to six in the semifinals.
"Jalen didn't have a great game, but I told him he didn't play badly," Darrel Mitchell Jr. said. "You know how kids are. I just hope they're focused on Thursday.
"I'm going to leave Houston a day before the game because I probably won't see them on Thursday. I want to catch the guys before the game."
"We barely talk about the legacy, but I know what I have to do," Jalen Mitchell said. "They know what I have to do. It's just a family thing."
Even though Darrel Mitchell Jr. averaged 24.6 points per game as a high school senior and shot 41% from 3-point range, Jalen was skeptical at first.
"At first, I didn't believe the hype about my uncle," he said. "But then I went and watched some clips."
"Basketball is in their DNA," Jones said of the Mitchell family. "When Jalen was in the sixth grade, he was already telling us he was going to take us to the championship one day."
And he'll get that opportunity on Thursday.