In a sport that often lacks parity, the results of reclassification in Louisiana high school volleyball are most evident at the LHSAA state tournament. The teams that reach the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner each year are usually frequent visitors, but every so often, the tournament staples do so in a different bracket.
Two of the three Division IV teams from the Acadiana area at the state tournament — No. 1 Lafayette Christian and No. 6 Ascension Episcopal — are great examples of that. The Knights (32-4) and Blue Gators (28-13) are no strangers to this stage of the postseason. But they’ve never competed on this level, unlike another area Division IV quarterfinalist, No. 7 Notre Dame.
Though not always in the same classification, the Pioneers (27-18) has reached the state tournament every year with the exception of 1999. During that 20-year span under coach Tara Young, Notre Dame has reached the state final seven times, including titles in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2012.
“It’s been a great season for growth,” said Young, whose team features no seniors. “Sometimes I just have to remind myself that it’s not supposed to be easy. I always talk to my kids about growing and developing and you got to keep working at it, but sometimes as a coach I forget that. … This whole thing is not just about winning.”
In LCA’s case, it is considered one of the favorites despite its inexperience in this division. Last season, the Knights made their second trip to the state tournament in three years under coach Bryan Barrett and reached the Division V semifinals for the first time. After starting the regular season 27-0, they’re aiming for their first title in school history as the top seed.
But just getting back to the semifinals will be challenging for LCA, which drew No. 9 John Curtis in the quarterfinals. The Knights beat the Patriots (32-12) in two sets (25-16, 25-22) in the championship game of the Central Catholic tournament on Sept. 28, but Barrett isn’t thrilled to see team from River Ridge this early.
John Curtis downed Sacred Heart-New Orleans in straight sets in the second round.
“I’m not super happy about the quarterfinal matchup,” Barrett said. “They’re a solid team. I feel like they should be higher ranked. I guess, in my mind, I kind of put teams in a hierarchy, and John Curtis, to me, is a semifinal team. It’s a team I wouldn’t mind seeing in the semis. If you want to win, you got to see them at some point, but Curtis is not a team that I really want to see in the quarters.”
The biggest key for the Knights during the state tournament is their health, as a handful of players are dealing with injuries.
“I’m not going to lie to you, if we could just get back to being healthy,” Barrett said. “We’ve been banged up. I’ve got a kid playing with a broken finger right now. I’ve got girls with bruised ribs. I’ve got one with shin splints. I’ve got one who gets her ankles taped up every day because she’s rolled both of her ankles this season. I’ve got one with a busted back that’s been out for the last two weeks. Out of all those girls that I’ve mentioned, three of them are starters for me. They all play, but three of them are impact players for me.
“So I think that we should have everybody back and healthy, but we’ve had to take so much time off of practice trying to get them healthy up to this point. I think if we got in healthy, I feel much better about it.”
A disadvantage for both for LCA and John Curtis — and for Ascension Episcopal and its opponent, No. 3 Pope John Paul II — is the start time of the match. Those are two of the four quarterfinal games that will kickoff the tournament at 9 a.m.
Barrett would prefer to play as late as 8 p.m., like area Division II quarterfinalist St. Thomas More, than at 9 a.m. Blue Gators coach Jill Braun was also surprised by the start time of her team’s match.
“I thought the Division V teams would be in that time slot, so the 9 a.m. time slot did surprise me a little bit,” Braun said. “But it is what it is at this point. All the teams that are at 9 a.m. have to go out there and perform their best.”
Ascension’s draw of Pope John Paul II is also difficult one. The Jaguars had won four straight state championships before losing in the semifinals last year. PJP II cruised to a straight-sets win against Patterson in the second round.
“We know going in that they’re a well-coached program,” Braun said. “Ansley Tullis has been a top state performer for years since she was in eighth grade. So we don’t take them lightly. They’ve had some ups and downs this year, and we hope to take advantage of the opportunities presented to us.”
Still, Ascension is headed back to the state tournament after graduating eight seniors that led the program to four Division V finals appearances in five years. Braun is proud that the program hasn’t taken a step back with a new faces leading the charge.
“I’ve said since the beginning it was a new chapter in Ascension volleyball with a lot of new faces on the court,” Braun said. “We actually have eight seniors, but many of which have lived behind the shadow of the group that graduated last year. So for this group of girls who’s been part of our program for a long time, I’m definitely thrilled to be going back to the state tournament in Kenner.”
Notre Dame, on the other hand, doesn’t have to worry about the early start time. Their quarterfinal matchup against No. 2 Dunham begins at 12:40 p.m., but Young said she’s largely unfamiliar with the Tigers (34-6), including this year. In fact, the two teams only have one common regular season opponent, University High.
“They’ve kind of vacillated between the smallest division and our division,” Young said of Dunham. “Because we’ve had little dealings with them over the years. We were in 3A for a good while years ago, and now we’ve been in 2A. Since we’ve been in 2A, they’ve always kind of been around. You knew about them. I know Donna (Pixley), their coach. But we’ve not had many dealings with them. We haven’t played them much over the years.”