NATCHITOCHES — Episcopal School of Acadiana coach Laura Magann always tells her teams that competition is about more than just championships.
The Falcons got a lesson on that subject at the Ochsner/LHSAA Cross Country State meet held Monday in Natchitoches.
ESA typically battles Christ Episcopal for the two Class B titles during the meet held annually at Northwestern State.
The Falcons were the runners-up to Covington-based CES in the boys race. But a flu outbreak led ESA with only four runners and unable to contend for a title.
“They did give it all they had. The last few days the flu came and settled in at ESA,” Magann said. “But you know what — this is a life lesson. Life is not always perfect. You give your best whenever you are down. These guys came out and did that. The girls did the same.
“Now they will take this experience, pack it in their personal tool kits and take it with them and have it when they face adversity again.”
With individual champion Jake Tournillon leading the way, Christ Episcopal finished with the low score of 32 points, ahead of ESA at 43 in the boys race.
Tournillon had a winning three-mile time of 16 minutes, 10.8 seconds. The Falcons’ Greer Hernandez was the runner-up with at 17:27.5. William Brown (fourth) and Max Ross (eighth) also finished in the top 10 for ESA.
“We knew Jake was going to get first — he’s an outstanding runner. We had jobs that we gave to each other before the race and we were trying to get as many in the top 10 as we could,” Hernandez said. “We ran our best race that we could do today.
“Sometimes it doesn’t work out the way you want it. My goal was to finish second. I paced myself and am proud that I hit that goal.”