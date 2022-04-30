SULPHUR – If Port Barre was going to win its first softball state championship since 2000, they were going to have to knock off the defending state champions Many to accomplish that feat.
And that proved to a mountain to tall to climb for the Lady Devils, who were defeated 3-0 by Many in the Class 2A state finals at Frasch Park in Sulphur on Saturday.
“I told them on the way over here, you never want to end your season on your home field, because that means you didn’t make it to Sulphur,” Lady Devils head coach Jacques Soileau said. “Look, you’re playing your last game, but it is the last game. Keep your heads up and we’ll come back next year.”
One day after scratching across a run on a passed ball that proved to be enough to defeat Kinder 1-0 in the semifinals on Friday, the Lady Devils weren’t so fortunate against Many. The Lady Devils best opportunity to score came in the first inning with runners and second and third with one out.
“We got runners on second and third with one out,” Soileau said. “We hit balls hard, we just hit it right at them. Give Many credit, their defense played great (Saturday).”
Sophomore pitcher Samantha Daniels, who through a complete game shutout against Kinder, was the losing pitcher, after she allowed three runs on six hits, while striking out three.
“The two balls they hit really hard were on pitches that didn’t break,” Soileau said. “She’s a young sophomore and this team (Many) will make you pay for mistakes. And they did.”
Tia Holmes earned the win for Many, as she threw seven shutout innings, while striking out six and walking one.
Offensively, the Lady Devils were led by Blaire Young, Malani Francis, Macie Bergeron and Rebekah Stelly, all of whom singled and Daniels, who doubled.
Many took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI double by Kristen Martinez. An inning later, Many extended their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the third when Camryn Ford hit a two-run homer.
“I’m hoping being here, winning a 1-0 game against Kinder and playing Many really well lays the groundwork for future trips over here,” Soileau said. “They’ll learn from this.”