WESTWEGO – For the past five years, between Division IV and Division III, the Lafayette Christian Lady Knights’ basketball season has ended in the state championship game.
While not as long as LCA, the St. Thomas Aquinas Lady Falcons have played in the Division III state finals each of the past three seasons – including the last two years against the Lady Knights.
This year, one team's state championship appearance streak must end when the Lady Knights and Lady Falcons square off in the Division IV semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Alario Center in Westwego.
“We’ll find out once we get on the court,” Lady Knights head coach Errol Rogers said. “I’m ready, but I don’t have to play. So, we’ll find out if we’re ready. I think we are, but we have to go out and perform.”
It’ll be the third consecutive year the two teams have met in the postseason, with the previous meetings coming in the state finals in which the Lady Knights won in 2021 and the Lady Falcons claimed the title in 2020.
Rogers believes his Lady Knights, who are 28-7 overall, are entering the Top 28 playing at a high level behind sophomore guard Jada Richard.
Richard is averaging nearly 30 points per game, but the Lady Knights know players such as Monae Duffy, Eve Alexander and Indy Hebert will have to step up as they did in LCA’s 91-29 rout of St. Mary’s in the regional round.
In that win, Duffy (19), Alexander (18) and Hebert (17) combined to score 54 points, along with 28 from Richard.
“When we play well as a team and we have four players scoring in double-figures, we are hard to beat,” said Rogers, whose Lady Knights are on a seven-game winning streak. “We know they are capable and Monae and Eve have bee getting double-doubles like that all year for us. They’ve played really well all year.”
Defensively, the Lady Knights are going to have to turn in a similar performance against a Lady Falcons team that has been playing “extremely well” as of late evident by the fact they’ve won six of their past seven games.
“St. Thomas Aquinas has gotten better and better throughout the year,” Rogers said. “We’re going to have to be able to defend, limit them to one shot and protect the basketball. They can shoot the three and they shoot it a lot. They aren’t very big, but they play hard.”
One thing the Lady Knights can’t do is walk into the gym expecting to win because they beat the Lady Falcons (16-10) last year, Rogers said.
“I have stayed on them, and I have been preaching to them that we have to keep focus and not think we’re just going to beat them because we have beaten them before,” Rogers said. “They have beaten us as well, so it will not be easy.”