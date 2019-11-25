So much of Breaux Bridge’s 15-0 win against Belle Chasse in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, which pushed the Tigers to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011, was workmanlike.
Considering they were playing in wet conditions and star wide receiver Dartravien “Pop” Girod was limited due to injury, the blue-collar approach was necessary.
Breaux Bridge quarterback Gavan Courville attempted only seven passes, but the Tigers produced 289 total yards, 267 of which came on the ground. In total, Breaux Bridge collected 16 first downs.
Meanwhile, the Tigers’ defense produced arguably its best performance of the season, holding the Cardinals to 83 total yards and nine first downs on 53 plays. Breaux Bridge also recovered two Belle Chasse fumbles and notched a safety.
Put simply, Breaux Bridge adapted to its circumstances, and it’s fitting the Tigers’ most adaptable player, Jacob Landry, helped them do it.
“He’s a gamer,” said Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau of Landry. “He’s a tough kid.”
Landry carried the ball a game-high 24 times for 126 yards, caught one pass for 10 yards and connected on one of his two extra-point attempts. Landry was the other half of a 1-2 punch with Kavion Martin, who rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts.
It was an impressive performance by Landry considering he was recovering from the flu during Breaux Bridge’s 35-12 win against South Terrebonne in the first round. Because of his illness, Landry was used only on extra points and kickoffs, but he converted all five of his point-after attempts.
“He was out all week, and we just didn’t feel he had recovered enough to be able to run the ball and run routes,” said Pourciau, whose team will travel to three-time champion Edna Karr for the quarterfinals. “So he dressed and kicked, and that was it. He didn’t play any offensive snaps. We had some other guys step up in his place, but no doubt he’s been extremely valuable to us.”
Because of his multifaceted role, Breaux Bridge coaches refer to Landry as the "Swiss Army Knife" of the team. On the season, he’s rushed 530 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 attempts and caught 36 passes for 336 yards and four more scores.
“He’s been an outstanding,” Pourciau said. “The thing about him is he can do so many different things for us. We got Pop outside, and we’ve got Kavion in the backfield. Then he does a little bit of both, and he kicks also. He does so much for us. He’s been reliable. He missed the one game with the flu. But other than that, he’s been in the rushing stats; he’s been in the receiving stats; he does all of our kickoffs and field goal duties. So he’s been huge to our success.”
Landry started his high school career at Acadiana High before transferring. His competitiveness has been evident ever since he joined the Breaux Bridge football team, Pourciau said.
“He’s brought that edge and toughness with him since he’s come from over there,” Landry said. “I think he took some of the stuff he learned and brought it over. He’s been extremely tough and valuable for us.”