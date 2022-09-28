CROWLEY – Notre Dame was understandably disappointed after enduring its first loss of the season against Teurlings Catholic last week.
But what bothered them even more was the way they lost.
Notre Dame uncharacteristically turned the football over three times in the first quarter to fall behind 24-0 in a 38-14 home loss to the Rebels.
“I felt like we were doing alright until last week,” Pios head coach Lewis Cook said. “Mainly that first quarter, but we took ourselves out of the game with the turnovers. Other than that disappointment, I had been pretty pleased with the way we had been playing.”
The Pios (3-1) will look to get back on the winning track when they play host to the Cecilia Bulldogs at 7 p.m. on Friday in the final tune-up before district play begins.
“We’re in for another battle this week with Cecilia,” Cook said. “Cecilia is pretty darn good, so we are going to have our hands full again.”
Cecilia (3-1) has also been playing well, which comes as a surprise to no one within the Bulldogs locker room.
“We’re not surprised by the start to the season,” Bulldogs head coach Dennis Skains said. “We’re used to having success here lately. We expect to win and hopefully we never have a team here that is surprised by winning.”
But winning against the Pios won’t be an easy feat, according to Skains.
“You can put on any film of Notre Dame, even from two years ago and you’ll see a lot of the same things,” Skains said. “Notre Dame is very disciplined, and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. Winning against them would be huge.”
Finding away to move the football against the Pios’ defense is going to be key, but Skains is not only confident in his skill position players but his offensive line as well.
“We like to run the football and Notre Dame makes it difficult for you to run,” Skains said. “Notre Dame is going to present a big challenge for us and we’re young on the offensive line. Almost all our starters upfront are sophomores. But the offensive line has grown so much in the first four weeks of the season. That group has made the biggest improvement of any group on our team.”
Cook has been impressed by what he’s seen on film of the Bulldogs, who are led by quarterback Solari Diesel and receiver Germonie Davis.
“Cecilia definitely has big play ability and a lot of speed offensively,” Cook said. “The quarterback and the Davis-kid can score from anywhere on the field. Defensively, Cecilia is very quick on defense. They get to the ball in a hurry.”
In a game in which the teams look to be evenly matched, Skains and Cook agreed limiting big plays and avoiding turnovers will be vital in determining who wins the game.
“We have to be disciplined because we know they are going to be disciplined,” Skains said. “If we’re not disciplined, every play for four quarters, we won’t beat them because they will be.”
“We know they have some weapons, so it is going to be important for us to control the football on offense and keep their offense off the field,” Cook said. “If we’re going to win, we have to protect the football, limit big plays, put together drives and finish them.”