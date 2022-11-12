With two explosive offenses, no one expected many punts at all when the No. 7-seeded Church Point Bears took on No. 26 Rayne for the second time this season.
After all, the two teams combined for 99 points in the first meeting.
The Bears didn’t do a much better job of stopping the visiting Wolves, but forced enough turnovers to complement an explosive offense in a 62-43 win over Rayne in the Division II nonselect opening round Friday.
“They’ve got playmakers,” Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said. “We just knew we had to win at the line of scrimmage offensively and try to control the clock as much as we could.”
The Bears did that and more. While the defense still isn’t resembling the juggernaut it was the previous two seasons, it made just enough big plays to tip the scale in Church Point’s favor.
One was forcing an intentional grounding flag for a safety to grab an 8-7 lead early on. Then interceptions by Jeremiah Roy and Chad Brooks also stole possessions to keep Church Point a step ahead of Rayne.
“Offensively, we’re as good as we’ve ever been here,” Arceneaux said. “We just have to find a way to continue to get better on defense. We’ve got some young guys out there. We only have one returning starter. I know we’re going to Week 12, but we just keep making some of the same mistakes over and over.”
Throw in a turnover on downs in the red zone and that was all the Bears’ offense needed to advance to the regional round, where Church Point travels to meet No. 23 North Vermilion, which knocked off No. 10 Franklin Parish on Friday.
“We thought offensively we handled them pretty well in the first meeting,” Arceneaux said. “We just knew we had to be the hammer. We had to bring it to them. If we allowed them to play fast and let those linebackers start running around, they can create some problems for us.”
Leading the way was junior quarterback Jaden Reese with 19 carries for 201 yards and five touchdowns.
“I feel like that was my best game of the season right here,” Reese said.
Tylon Citizen also played a huge role with 215 yards and three scores on 13 carries.
“We knew coming into the game, they were going to try to take Citizen away,” Arceneaux said. “A lot of it was a fake to Citizen, let him read what the defense was doing and pull it if it was favorable. He did a great job of reading it and made some big runs.”
That eased Arceneaux’s mind considering Friday was the 11th anniversary to the day the No. 26 Wolves upset No. 7 Church Point in the first round.
And there were a few scary moments in Friday’s win. For the longest time, Rayne just wouldn’t go away. Quarterback Dylan Judice ended three straight drives with TD pass – 33 yards to Corey Malone, 25 yards to tight end Zane Henry and 76 yards to Lon Moody to cut it to 54-43 with 11:01 still left to play.
“When we played them early in the year, 15 (Moody) wasn’t a big part of their offense and 10 (Henry) wasn’t a big part of their offense,” Arceneaux said. “Now that they’ve added those kids, they’re really hard to defend.”
Judice ended the game 16-of-27 passing for 327 yards and four scores. Moody finished with three grabs for 135 yards and a score.
“We get a little bit frazzled and we misaligned a bunch all of a sudden late in the third quarter,” Arceneaux said of the defense. “We just have to continue to work and get better on those things.”