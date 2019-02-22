Realistically, the first 20 or so minutes of Loyola College Prep’s 3-0 win over Episcopal of Acadiana in the Division IV state championship game was mostly evenly played.
But the first five minutes had Flyers coach Mark Matlock more than just a little concerned. You see, top-seeded Loyola Prep (25-5-3) had been to the state championship game four times before Friday, and in the last three finals appearances (2013, 2015 and 2017), the Flyers have given up a goal within the first minutes of the match.
The aggression second-seeded ESA (18-5-1) showed in the opening minutes, including pushing its wing players high, made it seem that trend would continue.
“The first five minutes was a little scary,” Matlock said. “They were pressing us, and we could have been down a goal. But the defense got organized and situated. I felt like after that point, we really did a good job to take care of them and limit their chances.”
Matlock countered the Falcons offensive approach by dropping more players back and subbing frequently to get fresh legs on the field. The match then seemed to go to a stalemate before the tone changed in the 28th minute.
That’s when Flyers junior Kalli Matlock, Mark’s daughter, found the net off a wrong-footed shot on goal. Five minutes later, Loyola Prep freshman Erin Campbell headed in a ball sent into the box by senior Mary Frances Ratcliff from about 30 yards away.
Suddenly, ESA trailed 2-0 and was unable to recover.
“I was excited that we came off with a decent start,” ESA coach Stephen Devine said. “It’s a good team. Loyola’s always a good team. It was just when were they were going to get into it. If we could have gotten into them early and scored early, it might have been a different game. But it is what it is.”
For the second straight year and the third time total the Falcons came up short of the ultimate goal. It was top-seeded Loyola Prep’s first state title.
“It was a good season,” said Devine, in his third year at ESA. “Any time you’re on this stage, that’s a really good season. Obviously you’d like to be the winner of this game, but it says a lot for our program, what we’ve done, where we’re going and what these girls have done for the future. It stinks, but it is what it is. It’s soccer.”
Mark Mark said his team started to grab control of the run play a few minutes before Kalli broke the scoreless draw, but the goal was a “breakthrough in relaxing us a little bit.” Matlock put the game away for good in the 69th minute with her 20th goal of the season.
Devine, however, felt Campbell’s header was most deflating. ESA finished with just three shots on goal to Loyola Prep's 17.
“The second goal took a lot of air out of us,” Devine said. “A lot of stuff that we were doing made them dangerous, so it’s like, ‘If you can sharpen some of these things up, maybe something will change.' We tried to, but we lost to a good team. They were the better team tonight.”