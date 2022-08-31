For the second consecutive season, the Southside Sharks are kicking off the regular season against the Notre Dame Pios.
However, unlike last season when they were only months into their transition from the spread offense to the flexbone, the Sharks are more experienced with the intricacies of the run-based formation.
“We feel more comfortable with what we are doing,” Sharks head coach Josh Fontenot said. “Where we are today compared to last year at this time is night and day and that’s just because of the confidence we now have in it.”
Fontenot isn’t surprised it took a season for the Sharks to become comfortable with the offense, but he is thrilled with the results.
“We knew it was going to take us at least a year to get comfortable in the offense,” Fontenot said. “But it’s a good offense and it has made us more physical and more efficient.”
The Sharks’ offensive growth will be tested when they face the Pios, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Cecilia High, where the game was relocated due to the field at Gardiner Memorial Stadium being “overly saturated.”
“We feel like we have more answers to problems on the field with what we are doing offensively,” Fontenot said. “Last year, it was more like ‘this is what we can do and that’s it.’ When Notre Dame took things away from us, we weren’t far enough in advance to have answers to the problems they presented.”
Offensively, the Sharks will be led by quarterback Landon Baptiste, running backs Vernel Joseph, Aaron Ford and an experienced offensive line.
“We’re going to have our hands full again this year with Southside,” Pios head coach Lewis Cook said. “Southside is a program that is rapidly rising. Last year, they finished second in District 3-5A. They have quite a few back on offense and when facing the flexbone, you better be disciplined on defense or you’ll get burned.”
But finding running room won't be easy against the Pios' defensive line led by Jeremy Provost, Ross Miller, Sam Kirsch and Jeffery Trahan, according to Fontenot.
"Notre Dame is always good defensively," Fontenot said. "There defensive line is as good as I have ever seen them have."
Defensively, the Sharks aren’t as experienced as they were a year ago when they relied heavily on the defense to keep them in games. But they’ll have to mature quickly even though they are facing a Pios offense that returns only three starters from a year ago in offensive linemen Luke LeBlanc, Christian Breaux and Hunter Leonards.
“We’re pleased with where we are right now,” Cook said. “We’re nowhere near where we hope we’ll be, but we’re not in a terrible place right now at the start of the season.”
Despite the lack of returning starters at the skill position, Fontenot said Notre Dame remains as dangerous as ever behind quarterback Aidan Mouton, running back Jake Brouillette and receiver Teddy Menard.
“You can watch a film of Notre Dame from 25 years ago and you’ll see the same caliber of player, discipline level and intensity,” Fontenot said. “Coach Cook has made that program the beast that it is. Notre Dame is one of the best programs for a reason.”
Kicking off the season with a win is important to both coaches, but Fontenot believes it is even more so for the Sharks due to their lack of history.
“Winning the first game of the season is extremely important because it gives you a little bit of relief to know you have at least one win under your belt,” Fontenot said. “But also, for us to come out and get a win over Notre Dame in Week 1 would be huge. We got one last year over Barbe, but we are still looking for wins to hang our hats on.”