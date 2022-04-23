CROWLEY - It was a beautiful day to set a record and Notre Dame senior shortstop Corine Poncho obliged the home crowd with her 30th and 31st home runs of the season - setting a new school and state record - in the Pios 13-2, five-inning win over Catholic High of New Iberia in the Division III softball quarterfinals Saturday.
Poncho's record-tying shot was a grand slam in the second inning that put the Lady Pios up 5-0 and the record-setter came in the third as she went solo to make the score 9-1.
"I was really happy with them but I was happier with the fact that the two homers gave us the lead," Poncho said. "I really didn't get a chance to square up on them. I knew that the CHS pitcher liked to throw them high and that's not really my niche.
"But I was able to muscle up and get them into the air and with a little help from the wind they went over the fence."
Pancho didn't think about setting a record this year, she actually had a goal of hitting 25 homers.
"But when I got to 25 I thought, why not hit a couple more," she said.
Poncho's two homers were added to by another from Maci Bergeron as part of a 16-hit Lady Pio offensive barrage that produced three runs in the first, four in the second and six in the fourth.
"We knew they could hit the ball and we practiced for it," Catholic High coach Nelda Pontiff said. "They just had more hits than we did and we made some errors that they took advantage of."
With the win, Notre Dame advances to the Division III state tournament next week at St, Julien Park in Broussard.
The top seed in Division III will play No. 5 seed Holy Savior Menard in the semifinals April 29.
"It was important that we try to find our identity today," Notre Dame head coach Dale Serie said. "I think that we had a little ring rust since we hadn't played a game since April 9.
"Catholic High did a real good job of being prepared too but it's always important to figure out a way to win and I thought that we did a real good job of that today.
Notre Dame pitcher Bailee Royer held CHS to two runs on two hits with two walks in four strikeouts but in the end it was the Lady Pios offensive attack that proved too much.
"We did what we had to do to win," Poncho said. "We feel that we can win state and that's our goal as seniors. We want to go out as state champions."