The Episcopal of Acadiana boys basketball program has made the Division V semifinals three of the past four seasons, and this year’s team is looking to take the next step.
The Falcons are aiming for their first state title appearance, and they will have another opportunity to clear that hurdle Monday afternoon at Burton Coliseum against No. 2-seeded Family Christian Academy of Baton Rouge.
The No. 3-seeded Falcons are familiar with FCA, as they faced each other in the regular season in a close game, and Falcons coach Jason Fatheree said he feels good heading in with an experienced group.
“I’m excited about it,” Fatheree said. “We’ve had a good year, and it’s been a good group all year long. We have seven seniors, and our senior group has done a great job leading us and keeping us on the right page.”
“It’s going to be tough. (FCA) is well-coached and very fast. We had a very competitive game last time and only lost by four. They present a lot of challenges with their transition game on defense and traps, someone’s always in your face. Their coach is in his first year and has done an incredible job. We’re excited for the challenge.”
The Falcons have experience on their side.
“Peyton Bourgeois and Luke Legoullon are our leaders on and off the court,” Fatheree said. “Adam Sabbaghian is our leading scorer statistically, but we have eight or nine guys who can score and have different scorers every night. Ben Romero and Brooks Prejean are some other seniors who have stepped up.”
The Falcons’ calling card is their defense.
“We pride ourselves on defense this year,” Fatheree said. “We lock ourselves in on that end and make our mark. The identity of this group is never quit, execute our game plans and play for each other.”
Family Christian is strong defensively also..
“(FCA) likes to cause turnovers,” Fatheree said. “A key to us will be protecting the ball and controlling the pace, and that could give us an opportunity to come out on top. They do a little bit of everything, so it will be tough, but we have a little size advantage, so hopefully we can control the post Monday afternoon.”
Fatheree said keeping an even keel will be important for a team that is fired up.
“This our third semifinals in the last four years,” Fatheree said. “We’ve been there, but with the split we couldn’t experience Burton last year. The seniors went to the semis at Burton as freshmen, so they got to see it. Just keeping them grounded and enjoying the experience while also enforcing that it’s just another game so we don’t get distracted. It’s going to be a good challenge, and we’re excited for the opportunity.”