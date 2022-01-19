By Neal McClelland
ST. MARTINVILLE - A 12 day layoff would have many coaches concerned about their teams preparation, especially when the first game back is a district opener against a pretty solid opponent.
But while St. Martinville head boys basketball coach Ihmaru Jones may have had some misgivings about how his Tigers would play in the District 6-3A opener against Abbeville Tuesday, those concerns were quickly laid to rest.
Despite a less than stellar opening to the game, the Tigers roared after the long layoff and beat the Wildcats 67-35 to improve to 16-6 overall and 1-0 in district.
"We hadn't played in 12 days," Jones said. "We were trying to gear up and prepare for the playoffs.
"I'm trying to keep them focused because our district is not really as strong as I would like. But we have to deal with what we have."
Jones said that his Tigers missed two games during the layoff. A game against Breaux Bridge was rescheduled for Thursday of this week and a game against Cecilia was canceled due to Covid.
"We ended up practicing and practicing and then a day off and after that they were anxious to play," Jones said.
Joyvan Duncan and Harvey Broussard each had 17 points for the Tigers, who trailed 4-0 early in the game before erupting for 16 first quarter points to take a 16-10 lead over Abbeville and then turned up the defensive pressure in the second quarter and held the Wildcats to 2 points to take a 31-12 lead at the break.
"I told them Abbeville was not a bad team and for my team to come out and do this speaks volumes," Jones said. "They were down 30 and still playing basketball. You have to respect that and keep playing too and finish."
Jones credited the defensive effort of his team for produing points.
"It was a slow start and then we started playing defense as we should," Jones said "That's what we've been working on the whole time - defending, defending and more defending.
"We have to play defense if we're going to have with the power teams in Class 3A in the playoffs."
Abbeville (6-5, 0-1) co-coach Roderick Moy said that his team lost focus against SMSH.
"We played a good quarter and that's not enough against a team like this," Moy said. "They are a good basketball team and we didn't play the way we wanted to play for four quarters and it showed on the scoreboard."
Zaylen Landry led Abbeville with 11 points but no one else had more than seven points for the Wildcats.