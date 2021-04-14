It’s been a season of transition for the Breaux Bridge Tigers, who graduated nine seniors from last year’s team.
The Tigers (14-7) haven’t been quite as dominant after growing accustomed to being near the top of Class 4A, but they’ve managed to stay in contention while having to trust several new starters with key roles in the starting lineup.
The Tigers went through some growing pains early in the season, but they’re getting to where they need to be during the stretch run having won five straight games.
“We had to replace nine seniors,” Tigers coach Kyle Cormier said. “We only had two kids coming back with varsity experience, so we’re starting off fresh. The kids are starting to mature a little bit, so hopefully we can make the most of it the next three or four weeks.”
“Early on, I knew I would have to be patient. I’ve been spoiled the last five or six years for sure. It took the kids a little while to get the speed of the varsity game, but they’ve been together. Before the season, we would’ve definitely taken this many wins. We’ve been doing some good things.”
The Tigers could have an even better record if not for losing three games by one run, but their lineup has picked up as of late with junior Cameron Gonzalez back healthy.
“The third Gonzalez brother (Cameron) broke his finger early on and missed about a month,” Cormier said. “There’s no doubt he has the highest baseball IQ for us. He would still run the bases for us with a mitt on his hand while hurt and continued to contribute in the dugout as a really good leader. We definitely could’ve won more with him in the lineup. We lost three one-run games and had a close one with Southside.”
The Tigers have seen junior Dorien Jackson and senior Kohen Boyd both hit over .400 this season, and Cormier credits the Tigers’ three seniors for stepping up as leaders.
“We’ve definitely been coming around on the mound and at the plate,” Cormier said. “Our three seniors have an outstanding job with leadership. I’m really proud of them. Our junior leadoff hitter (Dorien Jackson) is hitting over .500, and we have a senior Kohen Boyd who’s hitting over .400 hitting in the three hole. They’ve been outstanding this year.”
Mason LeBlanc has been the Tigers’ ace on the mound this season and has been complimented by brothers Kade and Kole Hebert.
“Mason LeBlanc has been our most consistent arm on the mound,” Cormier said. “We have a sophomore Cade Hebert who’s done really well his past two starts. His younger brother Cole Hebert, a freshman lefty, came on in relief and had nine strikeouts against Cecilia. Their older brother is Chaz Hebert, who was drafted and pitched in the Yankees organization, and he’s just a phone call away if they need.”
The Tigers, currently ranked No. 11 in 4A, have some big games coming up against Ascension Episcopal this week and North Vermilion the week after that will be good tests to see where they are heading into the playoffs.
“I think it (4A) is wide open,” Cormier said. “There are several teams in the area that could make a run in 4A, we’ve got a handful in the top 12 or 13. Lonny (Landry) does a good job, they (Ascension Episcopal) are extremely talented. Then we’ve got North Vermilion next week, and I feel like it’s perfect in that it gives us a measuring stick of where we are. We definitely need to see that before the playoffs.”
The Tigers have shown they can compete against good competition, and the hope now is that the young group can step up under pressure in big situations.
“These juniors here were freshmen when we were in the state championship game,” Cormier said. “They’ve seen a lot of success. We’ve got some decent athletes, I just hope they can handle the tough pressure situations. The staff feels good that we’ve put them in the best situation.”