ABBEVILLE Qualifying for the state tournament never gets old.
For longtime Vermilion Catholic girls coach Kim Guidry, Thursday’s 55-47 Division IV state quarterfinal win over St. Mary’s of Natchitoches made it eight trips in her career to the state tournament.
For a special group of four senior Lady Eagles’ leaders – Jay Demouchet, Ainsley Mallet, Anne Catherine Gallet and Emma LeBlanc – it’s the third trip in the last four seasons.
“We’ve been working on going to the state finals since middle school,” Mallet said. “We’ve always had the dream of playing in the tournament. We’ve been together since biddy basketball, so it’s just an honor for us to go back again this year.”
The No. 3-seeded Lady Eagles will face a familiar foe in No. 2 Houma Christian at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria next week, which defeated Vermilion Catholic in overtime in last year’s event.
“It means everything,” senior point guard Demouchet said. “We pushed for this all year and this is what we wanted. We wanted to make it to state.”
And fittingly both Mallet and Demouchet led the way as seniors with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Much of Mallet’s contributions came at the free throw line, hitting all eight of her attempts for half of her 16 points. As a team, VC made 23 of 30 attempts at the line, compared to three of seven for St. Mary’s.
“Coach Gidge (Guidry) always tells us that free throws win games and this proves it,” Mallet said. “It was a team effort at the free throw line and that’s what got us the win.”
When things got iffy for the Lady Eagles, the senior duo stepped up. St. Mary’s took a 39-37 lead over VC with 6:48 left to play.
“They were a lot quicker than the past teams we’ve played,” Mallet said. “It just kept us motivated and kept us running up and down the court. We played better in fast-paced games anyway.”
So that’s when Demouchet went to work, knocking down a pair of pull-up jumpers to regain the lead. In fact, four the critical four-minute stretch, the duo combined for 12 of VC’s 14 points to seize the lead for good at 49-45 with 1:14 left.
“My teams depends on me to make something happen and I’ve got to push through it,” Demouchet said. “I don’t care what goes through my mind. If they want me to make shots, I’ve got to make shots. I’ve got to take it upon myself to get it done.”
The other main factor in the win was VC adjusting its defense to limit the visitor’s 3-point game with six on the night.
“In the last game against Hanson, number 10 (Mackenzie Lipa) hit three 3s and nobody else,” Guidry said. “Everything on film was inside. We did a shot chart on them and it was penetrate and dump to (number) 32 (Maria Bienvenu).
“When they started hitting, we had to come out of it (1-3-1). They were all hitting. At one time, they had four guards in. We had to go out and contest their shots.”
VC also unleashed defensive specialist Kyrah Brailey on St. Mary’s guard to force turnovers, particularly in the second period.
“We picked up a little higher,” Guidry explained. “We went to a triangle-and-two and put Kyrah (Brailey) in whose our fastest player and told her to get after the point guard. Emma (LeBlanc) got in foul trouble, so our size came out and our speed increased.”