When Above All Sports owner and director Brian Jolivette brought the Zydeco Hoopfest tournament to Lafayette, he wasn’t expecting a huge turnout in its first season.
Jolivette ended up pleasantly surprised. The tournament ended up seeing 110 teams sign up in it’s inaugural season and is on schedule to begin Friday at six high school gyms and recreation centers throughout Lafayette.
The tournament will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a variety of local teams as well as several teams traveling in from other parts of the state and from out of state.
“I’ve always wanted to come back to Lafayette,” Jolivette said. “When I scheduled this back in June a year and a half ago, I had no idea how this would work. I was expecting possibly 30 teams at most the first time, so it was a long-term commitment from me. Never did I think we would have 110 teams. We have teams coming from Mississippi, Alabama, Oklahoma and because I’m stationed in Houston, there are a lot of Houston teams that are coming, and we have a lot of support from a lot of teams from the surrounding Louisiana area.”
There will be both boys and girls divisions with 206 games played over three days with kids ranging from elementary, middle school and high school with nine divisions on the boys side and four divisions on the girls side.
“We have 206 games that will be played over a period of three days,” Jolivette said. “With those teams they all have scheduling requests. When you’re trying to schedule this and consider everyone’s requests, it becomes very difficult, but we were able to get it done. We’re going to be at six sights across Lafayette. We’re going to be at Northside High School, Carencro High School, David Thibodaux, the Robicheaux Rec Center, Comeaux High School and the Comeaux Rec Center.”
The games will begin on Friday afternoon with opening ceremonies that evening followed by games all day Saturday and then capped off with championship round Sunday.
“A good friend of mine, Brian Mitchell, is going to be our guest speaker at opening ceremonies,” Jolivette said. "We’ll resume play from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and then Saturday night we’re going to have and grace the traveling folks with some our cuisine and Cupid, who is a partner of mine, is going to be performing. Sunday we have championship Sunday. First game is at 8 a.m. and the last game is at 5:40 p.m. at all of the sights. Every kid who wins first gets a Zydeco Hoopfest ring, and every kid that wins second place gets a medal.”
The games will be live streamed from all six locations via Baller TV, and the scores will be updated live on the Above All Sports app.
“Right now the landscape for college recruiting is totally different,” Jolivette said. “Baller TV is going to be here in Lafayette at all facilities. All of the games are going to be live streamed so that college coaches can see the game remotely of the older kids. We also have a recruiting service called RCS Sports out of Houston. We’ve partnered with them, they’re going to be here covering the event. Our tournaments are known to be very competitive. There are a slew of kids that are in the NBA who have played in our events."
The main goal of the tournament, according to Jolivette, is to give back to Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department, which is where he grew up playing basketball.
"It (the tournament) is going to be very good advertisement for Lafayette,” Jolivette said. “We’re going to be bringing a lot of business to Lafayette, and this is only the beginning because I want this to be on Parks and Recs balance sheet every year as a profit center for Parks and Recs. That’s what I want to do to give back. We want to make sure that we’ve provided a mechanism to be able to give back and touch the lives of the kids. It’s very important to me because Parks and Recs was very instrumental in my life.”