The No. 3 seeded St. Martinville Tigers have to travel in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs after No. 19 Iota upset No. 14 Brusly last week, but Tigers coach Vincent DeRouen doesn't mind.
"Look, it's playoff football. I'd rather take this road trip than some of the trips we've been taking in the past," DeRouen said. "It's definitely not a downer to travel to Iota because we've had to travel to Shreveport and Union Parish the last two years. The one is right here. It's a hop, skip and jump."
Iota (8-3) has won five straight games since a 43-6 loss to No. 5 Church Point in Week 6.
Last week, the Bulldogs outgained Brusly 364-126 yards with running back Tyler Charlot carrying 33 times for 154 yards, and tight end Owen Harmon catching two touchdown passes from quarterback Dawson Wallace.
"The tight end is really, really good," DeRouen said of Harmon, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior. "He's dynamic. They try to get the ball to him in hell or high water.
"They get him the ball in the run game, the speed sweep game and the deep game. He's like (Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis) Kelce. They use him at H-Back, wideout, slotback, even in the backfield."
St. Martinville (9-2) has scored 49.4 points per game in five consecutive victories.
Quarterback Tanner Harrison has passed for 1,143 yards and rushed for 1,106 yards with 31 TDs. Running back Steven Blanco has rushed for 969 yards and 16 TDs, while Harvey Broussard (32-732, nine TDs) leads the receiving corps. Broussard also scored on a 69-yard punt return last week.
Pios back to work
Notre Dame football coach Lewis Cook hopes to use his team's depth to wear down St. Thomas Aquinas when the No. 2 Pioneers (8-2) host the No. 7 Falcons (8-1) in a Division III quarterfinals game Friday.
The Falcons have "four or five players going both ways," Cook said, while the Pioneers don't have any two-way players.
Quarterback/free safety Drew Milton and running back/linebacker Devaki Williams (6-1, 220) are among the two-way players for the Falcons, who thumped No. 10 Pope John Paul 33-3 in the opening round last week.
"They're a solid football team," Cook said of the Falcons. "It's going to be a good challenge for us. In Division III, once you get down to the final eight teams, they're all pretty good."
In last week's game, the Falcons erupted for 28 points in the final nine minutes. Milton tossed a 20-yard TD pass to Williams, and Milton and Williams each ran for a score.
"The quarterback is a good little operator," Cook said of Milton, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound senior. "He has some weapons to spread you out. (Williams) has good size. They have a good balance on offense to make you defend the whole field."
The Pioneers, who had a bye last week, also have good balance with quarterback Nicholas Swacker (1,223 yards passing, eight TDs), receivers Zach Lamm (38-579, three TDs) and Luke Bertrand (21-264, four TDs) and running backs Lucas Simon (113-742, 13 TDs), Jake Brouilette (68-487, six TDs) and Thomas Meche (39-299, five TDs).
Similar foe for Loreauville
The No. 2 seeded Loreauville Tigers (11-0) will have to defeat No. 15 Franklin (6-3) for the second time this season to advance in a second-round Class 2A playoff game Friday at Loreauville.
In Week 4, the Tigers outlasted the Hornets 47-42 despite the efforts of Franklin quarterback Zylan Perry, who rushed for 189 yards and three TDs.
Perry has been a thorn in the side of opposing defenses all season. In a 66-38 Week 8 loss at Ascension Episcopal, Perry racked up 486 all-purpose yards with five TDs and three two-point conversions.
"They are so talented," Martin said of the Hornets. "We're going to have to play our best game of the year to advance. Perry is one of the best players I've seen in a long time from a talent standpoint.
"When you look at Franklin, their skill position talent is better than anybody else in 2A. I saw a quote from their coach where he said they're a Top 10 team. There's no doubt about that."
The Hornets feature three dangerous receivers in J'Michael Gray, Durall Alexander and sophomore Jay'Shaun Johnson, who caught four passes for 229 yards and three TDs in a 40-13 Week 10 win over Catholic-New Iberia.
Loreauville will counter with twin brothers Calep and Collin Jacob. Calep, a senior quarterback, has completed 73 of 116 passes for 1,316 yards and 16 TDs while rushing for 1,211 yards on 141 carries with 18 TDs. Collin Jacob has 38 catches for 789 yards and 12 TDs.