The Cecilia Bulldogs continue to roll after capturing a shutout win in District 6-4A play on Friday evening.
Cecilia won their sixth game in their last seven tries, defeating the Opelousas Tigers 23-0.
The Bulldogs scored in multiple ways, including a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, and defensive score, as well as a field goal, to help them to the triumph.
With the victory, Cecilia improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in district play, while Opelousas slipped to 3-5 and 1-1, respectively.
Below are five takeaways from Cecilia's win over Opelousas.
Homecoming focus
Whether they want to admit it or not, most coaches, from a football standpoint, don't like homecoming, due to all of the distractions that it brings.
Cecilia didn't seem to have a problem staying focused on homecoming night, much to the delight of Bulldogs head coach Dennis Skains.
"Of course, you always worry about that (homecoming), especially against a team like that (Opelousas), because they're so scary," Skains said. "As a football coach, this is probably our least favorite week of the season, but we did some good things tonight.
Bulldogs resilient
The Bulldogs, whose only two losses have been to the likes of St. Martinville and Notre Dame, by a combined 17 points, continue to win, despite injuries, compiling a 6-1 record over their last seven games.
"I love this group. It's a group that we knew had a chance to be special," said Skains. "We just have to get healthy. It's been such a weird year, with injuries and COVID-19, but we've overcome that, and the goal now is to get everyone healthy over the next couple of weeks and ready to go for the playoffs."
Diesel-fueled
A terrific athlete who excels as a defensive back as well, Diesel Solair has performed admirably in place of Alex Soileau, who hasn't played since Week 4 due to a ruptured a spleen.
Solari threw for over 200 yards on Friday night, including over 140 in the first half alone.
"I think he (Solari) has been great, but I also have to credit my coaching staff,' said Skains. "When you lose a quarterback the caliber of Alex, who was on pace to shatter multiple school records, and you have to completely change your mindset of what you're trying to do offensively, that's hard to do, so they've done a great job, and the team has done a good job adjusting."
Stingy defense
Cecilia's defense has been a little inconsistent this season. The Bulldogs held Rayne, Notre Dame, and Breaux Bridge to 13 points or less, but they also allowed a combined 92 points to St. Martinville and Denham Springs.
On Friday, the Bulldogs defense came to play, holding Opelousas to zero rushing yards in the first half in the shutout win.
"I was not happy with our defensive performance last week," said Skains, referring to a 40-20 win over Beau Chene. "I challenged them all week, and I knew they'd step up, as they always do when they're challenged."
Showing consistency
Cecilia has a chance to advance deep in the playoffs, provided the Bulldogs develop a little more consistency.
That is hard for any team to do when they've been hit with key injuries such as Cecilia has, but it's something that Skains would like to see happen over the last couple of weeks of the regular season.
"Offense played well last week, but defense didn't play that well, and then this week it kind of switched, with defense playing really well, but offense not as well," Skains said. "We have to get more consistent because the playoffs are coming, and we're going to be facing really good offenses and really good defenses, so we have to make sure we're playing at a high level on both sides of the ball, which we're capable of doing.
The Bulldogs have two more weeks to get healthy and get that elusive consistency they crave before the playoffs begin.
If they get both, no school will want to face this Cecilia bunch in the postseason.