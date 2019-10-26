RAYNE — On a wet and muddy Friday night, the Rayne Wolves sought out redemption and achieved it, as they defeated the LaGrange Gators 21-14 in District 4-4A action.
The Wolves overcame a rough start to move to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in league play.
Starting their first possession at their own 37-yard line, the Wolves mishandled a snap that resulted in a recovered fumble by the Gators (3-4, 1-1).
The Gators took advantage of the Rayne miscue with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Quintorus Jones to Orlandezz Leday, giving LaGrange a 6-0 lead after an unsuccessful two-point conversion try.
Rayne grabbed the lead on their second possession on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Colin Lacombe to Jamarcus Monroe and didn't look back.
On the ensuing LaGrange drive, the Wolves recovered a fumble on the Gators' 25-yard line. A pass interference call set up Monroe's 5-yard touchdown run, giving Rayne 14-6 lead with 11:55 left in the second quarter
The workhorse for the Wolves, Monroe finished the night with 104 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries. He also caught three passes for 58 yards and another score.
Rayne first-year coach Kaine Guidry believed Monroe, on both side of the ball, would be critical to the Wolves' chances against a talent LaGrange team.
"Jamarcus is a heck of a player," Guidry said. "We know that he’s going to have to play every snap on defense, so we use him whenever we can on offense, whenever he is fresh. I told him tonight, 'Look, you’re getting the ball all night. Put us on your back, and let's go.' And he did.
"I can’t say enough about Jamarcus. Heck of a player, really tough kid, and you saw it tonight. Whenever we needed two or three yards, he has the will to get two or three yards, and he did a great job.”
The Gators struggled offensively throughout the game, as the Wolves recovered two fumbles and limited them to 220 total yards. LaGrange didn’t see the end zone for the second time until the beginning of the fourth quarter on Chad Victorian's 65-yard touchdown run.
Rayne put together their last scoring possession of the night late in the third quarter. A 14-yard pass from Lacombe to Ron Charles set up Monroe's 3-yard touchdown run with seven seconds remaining in the third period.
Guidry was proud that his team fought through the weather but was even more was impressed by how his players mentally prepared after last week’s 27-0 loss North Vermilion.
"After the way we played last week and how flat we came out against North Vermillion, we challenged them all week, and we knew looking at the forecast the weather was going to be pretty bad,” Guidry said. “That was the message: 'You got to be mentally strong this week. We got to step our game up, and for 48 minutes, you just have to really play within yourselves and with each other as a team and really take it to them.' They did as a team tonight.”
The Wolves will host 7-1 Lafayette Christian in a nondistrict matchup next week.
"Each week I’ve seen my kids mature and grow into better football players, but not only that — really good young men,” Guidry said. “I think the message we are trying to send to them is really resonating with them, and they are becoming really good kids, really good teammates and really good men. We are happy to see that above football. So if we can just keep that momentum going and keep that message clear, then I think we are doing our job.”