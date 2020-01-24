Comeaux safety Tyreke Boyd, one of the area's best defensive backs, committed to Nicholls State on Sunday after taking an official visit to Thibodaux last weekend.
Boyd's presence in the secondary will be sorely missed by Comeaux coach Doug Dotson, who marveled about the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder's abilities.
"Tyreke is a tackling machine," Dotson said. "He gets upset when he misses a tackle. Everyone misses tackles, but it affects him. He takes a lot of pride in being a great tackler."
Early during his senior season, Boyd drew a flag for a penalty that had Dotson puzzled.
"He got a penalty for hitting somebody too hard," the Comeaux coach said. "I've never had a kid get penalized for that, but that's certainly his M.O.
"There are certain skill sets you teach and certain fundamentals you can get better at, but a pure tackler is innate. He's got it. I can't take credit for it. When he got here, he had the ability to find the football and get to it faster than anyone on the field. It's pretty amazing."
As a senior, Boyd helped his team win its first playoff game in 10 years when the No. 27 Spartans routed No. 6 Slidell 42-14 in a Class 5A first-round matchup.
Boyd was selected to the all-district first team for the second year in a row and was an LSWA all-state honorable mention this past season.
"Off the field, Tyreke is a happy-go-lucky guy, but once he gets on that field, he's all business," Dotson said. "His approach to the game is intense. He's an intense dude. That's what made him a good player.
"It was pretty well-known in the district that if he hit you, you might be going out for a while. People didn't want to get hurt. They would try to avoid him."
Boyd picked Nicholls, which went 9-5 last year and reached the second round of the FCS playoffs, over Lamar and McNeese State.
"It's in Louisiana, and I can stay close to him," he said. "It's just a great coaching staff over there that showed lots of love. They recruited me not only as an athlete but a student. I feel like it's the place to be.
"They see me playing more than one position (safety and nickel). They just want to get me on the field as fast as possible. Honestly, I like free safety best because I can move more and attack the ball."
Boyd has run a verified 4.65 in the 40-yard dash and has a 38-inch vertical jump.
"I may not be the tallest, fastest or strongest, but when you try your hardest, something is going to come out of it," he said. "I put my heart into it."