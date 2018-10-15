University High is playing a role in the 20th anniversary of the football movie “The Waterboy” Friday night.
The Cubs will be wearing uniforms from adidas Football that celebrate the mythical South Central Louisiana State University depicted in the movie for their game at home against Mentorship Academy.
🚨🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! 🚨🚨— #LAHSFB (@LouisianaHSFB) October 16, 2018
.@adidasFballUS has partnered with @UHScubathletics to bring the SCLSU MudDogs to life! To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film, the Cubs will wear this ‘Waterboy’ inspired uniform Friday night vs Mentorship! #LAHSFB #MyMamaSaid pic.twitter.com/DTXnJmH7kS
For one night, the Cubs will be the “Mud Dogs” and will wear the adidas Football uniforms and helmets by Riddell with the logos. Adidas is releasing a line of jerseys and apparel celebrating the anniversary of the movie this week at an event in Baton Rouge. UHS players got their first look at the gear on Monday.
“We moved to having adidas supply our gear before this season,” U-High coach Chad Mahaffey said. “When we were talking to the adidas rep several months ago, he mentioned they were planning to do something to promote the 20th anniversary of the movie and wanted to know if we would be interested in being involved. It kind of took off from there.”
A Tweet from the official UHS Athletics account notes that U-High parent Michael Papajohn served as Adam Sandler’s stunt man for the film. According to a press release, adidas Football is releasing a limited edition collection at a locally-based Sneaker Politics consortium on Thursday.