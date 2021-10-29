VILLE PLATTE — Opelousas Catholic head coach Thomas David has traditionally been a spread offense guy.
Dating back to when he first began coaching in Acadiana at St. Ed’s, it was always a pass-first and high-tempo attack he preferred.
Until this year, and the unexpected change may be David’s masterstroke as a head coach.
David and his flex bone option, combined with a stingy defense that forced three turnovers, were able to go on to Sacred Heart’s home field and take a 14-6 win on Friday night to get a crucial leg up in the District 5-1A championship race.
While the Vikings weren’t at their best offensively on Friday night, David’s move to the flex bone provided OC with a distinct advantage it didn’t possess in past seasons.
The Vikings, despite their lack of scoring output, had an eight-minute drive and two other five-minute drives over the course of the contest.
In a tight game like Friday’s, it gave a defense that was playing as well as OC’s some much needed rest against a high-octane Sacred Heart.
“Guys played hard,” David said. “Our motto is to play fast, physical and longer than the other guys. They’re a heck of a ball club and we knew it would be tough coming in. We’ve been a tough defensive ball club all year and it helped us tonight and made some big plays.
“Offensively, we were able to hold the ball a bit but didn’t get into a great rhythm. But, that’s a testament to them and how well they played.”
Opelousas Catholic (8-1, 4-0) heads into its Week 10 matchup with Westminster as the district’s only remaining undefeated team and holds a crucial tiebreaker over the Trojans (7-2, 3-1) with Friday’s win.
A tight first frame eventually gave way to Opelousas Catholic finding an edge in the second quarter. A 16-play drive that began with 5:22 left in the opening stanza finally ended with a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Mark Collins.
The Vikings added to its margin with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Collins to Chris Brown with 53 seconds left until halftime.
OC wouldn’t find the end zone again, but did an excellent job of keeping Sacred Heart out of the end zone outside of a 28-yard connection between quarterback Ethan Karonika and tight end Isaac Leger that cut the lead to 14-6 with 5:01 left in the game.
But, OC’s defensive effort combined with a sputtering Sacred Heart ultimately gave the advantage to the Vikings.
“We didn’t play a clean game,” Sacred Heart coach Josh Harper said. “Ultimately, you can’t play a good team like O.C. that way and expect to win. We had some key turnovers and penalties that killed some drives. Offense could just never get going overall. Those things just rear their head when you play a good team like them.”