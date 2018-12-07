It’s time to party likes its 1982 in Eunice, Louisiana.
For the first time in 36 years, the Bobcats are returning to southwest Louisiana with a high school state football championship.
No. 2 Eunice came from behind to defeat No. 4 Sterlington 59-47 in the 2018 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Class 3A title game Friday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Trailing 34-26 coming out of the halftime locker-room, the Bobcats (13-2) put three touchdowns on the board in the fourth quarter to grab a 46-34 lead.
"We always try to come out fast, but we were bad in the first half," said Euince senior linebacker Broki Walker. "But we didn't stop our energy. We knew we're typically a better second half team, and I knew we weren't going to let them score more than us in the second half."
Eunice sophomore quarterback Simeon Ardoin drove his team down the field with his legs, sparking a 29-yard run around the right side into Sterlington territory on the first drive of the second half. But in the red zone, Ardoin went down with what appeared to be a knee injury and exited the game for a couple series.
The Bobcats had already come up empty in the red zone to close the first half and could have let the game begin to slip through their fingers, but senior running back Avrey Lee stepped in the next play under center.
Scrambling and being swarmed by a host of Panthers defenders in the backfield, Lee tossed up a prayer to the back of the endzone, and tight end Tyler Darbonne picked it out of the air over three members of the Sterlington secondary to pull within 34-32.
"That's not how that was drawn up," Darbonne said. "I was blocking my man, and all the sudden I saw the ball coming in my direction, and I just turned and grabbed it."
After the Eunice defense forced a punt the following drive, the pair of seniors connected a second time in the endzone from 15 yards out to give the Bobcats the lead for good, 39-34.
The lead grew to 46-34 near the end of the third when Lee scampered 28 yards, fumbled the ball into the endzone and it was recovered by Deon Ardoin for a touchdown.
Darbonne’s third touchdown through the air, a 17-yard reception from Simeon made it 53-34 Bobcats. With their field marshal back in the game to close out the final quarter, the Eunice offense managed to extend drives when they needed to and hold off a late Sterlington charge.
With the Panthers showing strength both out of the shotgun and on the sweep in the first half, Bobcat coach Paul Trosclair said his coaching staff made a pointed effort to add another defender around the outside, forcing the Sterlington offense into longer throws over the middle in the final 24 minutes. Though they connected on a few, the Panthers couldn't manage enough to string drives together.
"I thought we'd have trouble stopping them, but I didn't think they'd score that many points," Trosclair said. "But I've coached 40 years, and I've never seen a group like this.
"As young as we are, next year we've got to grow up a bit more as we go up to 4A."
Things got off to a crazy start in the contest as both teams returned kickoffs for touchdowns to start the game.
C.J. Calvin took the opening kickoff 91 yards on the opening kickoff to give Sterlington (12-3) the early 7-0 lead.
Jordan Ledet quickly tied the game for Eunice when he took the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a score.
Ardoin led the Bobcat rushing attack, compiling 151 yards on 10 carries and three scores, including a 59-yard dash down the right sideline toward the end of the first half to pull his team within 27-26. He finished 5-for-7 through the air with another touchdown.
Lee ran for 87 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown on the ground to with his two through the air to Darbonne, whose three catches all went for scores.
Sterlington junior tailback Dallas Reagor finished with 154 yards on the ground off 29 carries for a pair of touchdowns, while quarterback Hayes Crockett totaled 181 yards on 8-for-16 passing for two scores.