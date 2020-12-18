Football is often a called game of inches. It couldn’t be more true Friday night in Church Point.

One yard was the difference in No. 9-seed Madison Prep’s 22-16 win over No. 4-seed Church Point in the Class 3A semifinals.

The game represented a class of styles on all levels. Church Point a classic Wing-T offense against Madison Prep’s spread attack. Defense and ball control versus high-powered pass plays.

The Chargers answered the call of Church Point’s physicality all night, and did so when it mattered most.

On a fourth-and-13 play from the Madison Prep 26 late in the fourth quarter, Church Point quarterback Dylan Stelly rolled right looking to convert to keep the Bears’ state title aspirations alive. When nothing was there, Stelly scrambled toward the sideline and dove for the sticks.

Too close to call, the refs measured with every spectator anticipating the outcome.

Short.

And with that, Madison Prep’s dreams lived another day, and Church Point’s historic run ended.

“Amazing game,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “Both teams played with a lot of grit tonight. I’m just proud of my guys and how we shook back after we went down. We came back, kept our composure and put together a drive. Hats off to our defense. They stood tall, held (Church Point) down, and we’re going to the (championship game.)”

The drive Roach is referring to put Madison Prep up with 8:34 to play in the game. Myles Poullard went 10 yards untouched to put his team up for good.

“They’re a very quality football team,” Church Point coach John Craig Arceneaux said. “We always say there are three to five plays in a game that determine the outcome and they were able to make more plays than us tonight.”

Madison Prep jumped out quickly, taking a 14-0 advantage early in the second quarter. A pair of scoring drives, both capped by touchdown passes off the arm of Chargers quarterback Zeon Chriss set the early tone of the game.

But Church Point, making its first semifinal appearance in any classification, refused to lay down at any point in the evening. It responded with a pair of touchdown passes of its own.

Stelly connected for a 66-yarder with Khaled Babineaux and a 44-yarder with Tylon Citizen to take a 16-14 lead the Bears would hold for most of the game.

From there, the teams traded stops, turnovers and defensive big plays. The old Oklahoma drill played out in real time, with neither team refusing to give an inch until MPA took the game late on behind Poullard’s run and a pair of under-the-radar defensive plays.

On Church Point’s final drive with the Bears moving steadily toward a potential winning touchdown, a pass tipped at the line on a first-and-10 play fell into the arms of Babineaux for a 4-yard loss. The next play resulted in only a 1-yard gain, forcing the Bears to spike on third down.

The resulting fourth down was the aforementioned short scramble which ended Church Point’s season.

“They really passed well on us tonight,” Williams said. “But, we were able to gather ourselves and close the game out.”

The Chargers are moving on to play in its first Class 3A championship game against Union Parish, which won a 43-42 thriller over Lake Charles College Prep. Madison Prep last played for a state title in 2016, losing 28-27 to Sterlington in Class 2A.