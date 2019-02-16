Division I
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic 65. 2, Scotlandville 34. 3, Ouachita Parish 28. 4, Brother Martin 26, John Curtis 26. 6, Westgate 20, Ruston 20. 8, Broadmoor 19. 9, Edna Karr 15. 10, Fontainebleau 12, Sam Houston 12, North DeSoto 12, Zachary 12. 14, C.E. Byrd 11. 15, St. Augustine 10, Live Oak 10, St. Thomas More 10. 19, Lafayette 8, Acadiana 8, Belle Chasse 8. 22, Hammond 6, Carver 6, Alexandria 6. 25, Hahnville 5, New Iberia 5. 27, West Jefferson 4, Tioga 4, Parkview Baptist 4, Carencro 4, Pineville 4. 32, Captain Shreve 2, Sulphur 2. 34, West Monroe 1, Lakeshore 1, Thibodaux 1, East Jefferson 1, Holy Cross 1, Central Lafourche 1, Terrebonne 1.
Field events
Long jump: 1, CJ Hill, St. Thomas More, 24-1 ¼. 2, Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 22-1 ½. 3, Weston Evans, Sam Houston, 22-0.
Shot put: 1, Zechariah Blake, Curtis, 58-3 ¼. 2, Johnny Mitchell, North DeSoto, 53-10 ¼. 3, Aaron Ealy, Alexandria, 50-3 ½.
Triple jump: 1, Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 44-11. 2, Reginald King, Scotlandville, 44-9 ½. 3, Jalen Womack, Scotlandville, 43-7 ¼.
Pole vault: 1, Clayton Simms, Live Oak, 15-8 ¼. 2, Elijah Odinet, Lafayette, 15-6 ¼. 3, Beau Dominique, Hammond, 14-10 ¼.
High jump: 1, Chris Hilton, Zachary, 7-0. 2, Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic, 6-5. 3, Bryan Soileau, Sam Houston, 6-3.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, Ouachita Parish 1:31.14. 2, Westgate 1:31.48. 3, Scotlandville 1:31.59
1,600 meters: 1, Marshall Buhler, Fontainebleau, 4:19.59. 2, Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin, 4:19.60. 3, Collin Hedges, Catholic, 4:32.57.
800: 1, LaDann Thomas, Byrd, 1:57.93. 2, Taejon Morris, Airline, 1:58.17. 3, Collin Hedges, Catholic, 1:59.90.
4x800 relay: 1, Catholic 8:17.07. 2, Brother Martin 8:19.40. 3, Scotlandville 8:24.34.
400: 1, D.J Butler, Catholic, 49.29. 2, Maliek Roberson, Ruston, 50.31. 2, Kayshon Boutte, Westgate, 50.87.
60 hurdles: 1, Timothy Cola, St. Augustune, 8.42. 2, Kashie Crockett, Ouachita, 8.43. 3, Michael Clements, Karr, 8.45.
60: 1, Corey Wren, Curtis, 6.83. 2, Dillan Monette, Acadiana, 6.84. 3, Kayshon Boutte, Westgate, 6.90.
3,200: 1, Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin, 9:37.24. 2, Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 9:38.41. 3, James Lalonde, Catholic, 9:40.82.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic 3:24.79. 2, Ouachita 3:27.57. 3, Ruston 3:28.76.
Girls
Team totals: 1, John Curtis 64. 2, St. Joseph’s Academy 55. 3, Zachary 38.50. 4, Lafayette 32.50. 5, Ruston 21. 6, Baton Rouge High 19. 7, St. Thomas More 16, Dutchtown 16. 9, Parkview Baptist 15. 10, Edna Karr 14, B.T. Washington-Shreveport 14. 12, Mandeville 12, Benton 12. 14, Belle Chasse 10, Terrebonne 10, McDonogh 35 10, Vandebilt Catholic 10, Teurlings Catholic 10. 19, Captain Shreve 8, St. Michael 8. 21, Scotlandville 6, Mt. Carmel 6, Salmen 6, Fontainebleau 6. 25, Carver 4, West Jefferson 4. 27, Barbe 2. 28, Sulphur 1, Alexandria 1, Ben Franklin 1, Hahnville 1, John Ehret 1.
Field events
Pole vault: 1, Johanna Duplantis, Lafayette, 11-11 ¾. 2, Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 11-11 ¾. 3, Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 11-5 ¾.
Shot put: 1, Logan Lewis, Baton Rouge High, 43-7 ½. 2, Laila Guy, BRHS, 38-9. 3, Nya Terrell, Scotlandville, 38-7 ½.
Long jump: 1, Taylor Walls, Terrebonne, 18-3 ¼. 2, Cameron Goodman, John Curtis, 18-2 ½. 3, Camille Hensarling, St. Thomas More, 17-7 ½.
Triple jump: 1, Cameron Goodman, Curtis, 38-0 ¾. 2, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 37-8 ¼. 3, Amy Warren, Belle Chasse, 37-5 ½.
High jump: 1, Taylor Davis, Benton, 5-6. 2, Diamond Smith, Curtis, 5-4. 3, Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-4.
Track events
4x200-meter relay: 1, John Curtis 1:44.17. 2, Zachary 1:44.89. 3, Lafayette 1:44.89.
1,600 meters: 1, Isabelle Brown, SJA, 5:23.04. 2, Lauren Hendry, SJA, 5:27.18. 3, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 5:27.68.
800: 1, Laila Jackson, Curtis, 2:22.67. 2, Callie Hardy, Parkview Baptist, 2:24.38. 3, Taylor Winters, SJA, 2:24.38.
4x800 relay: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 10:00.19. 2, Lafayette 10:14.16. 3, Mandeville 10:14.35.
400: 1, Jada Williams, Ruston, 58.49. 2, Indya Jackson, Zachary, 58.61. 3, Chyler Turner, B.T. Washington, 58.91.
60 hurdles: 1, Chyler Turner, B.T. Washington, 9.08. 2, Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 9.33. 3, Sierra Session, Karr, 8.33.
60: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 7.62. 2, Raven Nunnery, Curtis, 7.71. 3, Trinity Benson, Salmen, 7.75.
3,200: 1, Lauren Hendry, SJA, 11:40.28. 2, Sophie Martin, SJA, 11:41.82 3, Katherine Cazayoux, Vandebilt Catholic, 11:49.60.
4x400 relay: 1, Ruston 4:01.78. 2, Curtis 4:03.27. 3, Zachary 4:07.11.
Division II
Boys
Team totals: 1, Episcopal, 82. 2, Bogalusa, 26. 2, Northwest, 26. 4, Westlake, 24, 5, St. Martin’s, 20. 6, Berwick, 19. 7, Kipp Booker T. Washington, 18. 8, Mansfield, 16. 9, Holy Savior Menard, 14. 9, Sterlington, 14. 9, St. James, 14. 9, West Feliciana, 13. 13, Lusher Charter, 13. 14, St. Thomas Aquinas, 12. 15, Port Allen, 10. 15, Oberlin, 10. 15, East Feliciana, 10. 15, Hamilton Christian, 10. 15, Crowley, 10. 15, Catholic-NI, 10. 21, Southern Lab, 8. 21, Maurepas, 8. 23, Dunham, 7. 24, Taylor Patrick Science Tech, 4. 24, Lafayette Christian, 4. 24, Cedar Creek, 4. 24, Glen Oaks, 4. 24, Grand Lake, 4. 29, Delcambre, 2. 29, Erath, 2. 29, Ville Platte, 2. 29, Episcopal of Acadiana, 2. 29, St. Louis, 2. 29, Baker, 2. 35, Church Academy, 1. 35, Mentorship Academy, 1. 35, Jehovah-Jireh, 1. 35, Rosepine, 1.
Field events
Long jump: 1, Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 21-10 ¾. 2, Xavier Goodly, Westlake, 21.5 ½. 3, Chris Murphy, Port Allen, 20-10 ¼.
High jump: 1, Javion Canna, Mansfield, 5-8. 2, Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 5-7. 3, Clay Vaughn, Sterlington, 5-6.
Triple jump: 1, Xavier Goodly, Westlake, 43-11 ½. 2, Kierston Stevenson, Hamilton Christian, 43-5 ¾. 3, Javion Canna, Mansfield, 42-6 ¾.
Pole vault: 1, Nicholas Russell, Catholic-NI, 16-4 ¾. 2, Kameron Aime, Maurepas, 15-8 ½. 3, Brock Meyer, Westlake, 15-0 ¾.
Shot put: 1, DeAndre Keller, St. James, 51-4. 2, Matthew Legendre, Berwick, 45-2. 3, Gabriel Vicknair, Northwest, 44-4 ¾.
Track events
4x200 relay: 1, Berwick, 1:33.37. 2, Northwest, 1:33.72. 3, Episcopal, 1:34.70. c
1,600: 1, Benjamin Bone, St. Martin’s, 4:32.87. 2, David Whitehurst, Episcopal, 4:34.89. 3, Ben Beard, Menard, 4:36.87.
60 hurdles: 1, Jarred Joubert, Oberlin, 8.54. 2, Clay Vaughn, Sterlington, 8.55. 3, Obadiah Butler, Crowley, 8.56.
60: 1, Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 6.90. 2, Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 6.97. 3, Dapriest Hogans, Northwest, 7.05.
800: 1, Trevor Babcock, Episcopal, 2:01.85. 2, Isaiah Rankins, Southern Lab, 2:02.39. 3, Todd McInnis, Episcopal, 2:02.74.
400: 1, Richard DAvis, East Feliciana, 50.73. 2, Clydeterrious Thompson, Bogalusa, 50.96. 3, Robert Sears, Kipp Booker, 51.13.
4x800: 1, Episcopal, 8:44.06. 2, St. Thomas Aquinas, 8:51.90. 3, Lusher Charter, 8:52.57.
3,200: 1, Samuel Kellum, St. Martin’s, 10:11.80. 2, James Christian, Episcopal, 10:18.07. 3, John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 10:19.14.
4x400: 1, Episcopal, 3:34.38. 2, Kipp Booker T. Washington, 3:39.35. 3, Northwest, 3:40.15.
Girls
Team totals: 1, Sacred Heart, 50. 1, St. Katharine, 50. 3, Brusly, 41. 4, St. Thomas Aquinas, 40. 5, West Feliciana, 28. 6, Episcopal, 26. 7, Westlake, 21. 8, Lafayette Christian, 20. 9, Christ Episcopal, 16. 9, Lusher Charter, 16. 11, Crowley, 14. 12, Jennings 10. 12, North Webster, 10. 12, Loranger, 10. 15, Grace Christian, 9, 16, Kaplan, 8. 16, De La Salle, 8. 18, Holy Cross, 6. 18, Northwest, 6. 18, Louise McGehee, 6. 21, Port Allen, 5. 21, St. James, 5. 23, Church Point, 4. 23, St. Louis, 4. 23, Cedar Creek, 4. 26, Hackberry, 2. 26, Highland Baptist, 2. 26, Rosepine, 2. 26, Cohen Prep, 2. 26, Runnels, 2. 26, Grand Lake, 2. 26, East Iberville, 2. 33, Ascension Catholic, 1. 33, Delcambre, 1. 35, St. Mary, 0.5. 35, Mentorship Academy, 0.5.
Field events
Long jump: 1, Keonda Johnson, Westlake, 16-7 ½. 2, Dreunna Washington, North Webster, 16-5. 3, Kayli Johnson, St. Katharine, 16-1 ¾.
High jump: 1, Jordyn Garriet, Westlake, 5-4. 2, Sara Spinosa, Sacred Heart, 5-3. 3, Francie Oliver, Episcopal, 5-1.
Triple jump: 1, Madyson Rideau, Lafayette Christian, 36-9 ¾ 2, Mary O’Dell, Grace Christian, 35-1. 3, Chalah Rock, St. Thomas Aquinas, 34-8 ¼.
Pole vault: 1, Cameron Martinez, Jennings, 11-11 ¾. 2, Karlyn Trahan, Kaplan, 11-5 ¾. 3, Hannah Pedigo, Brusly, 11-00 ¾.
Shot put: 1, Bre Porter, Lafayette Christian, 39-0 ½. 2, Leah Kennedy De La Salle, 37-4. 3, Mykhala Coleman, Sacred Heart, 36-7 ¼.
Track events
4x200 relay: 1, Brusly, 1:45.47. 2, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:48.04. 3, St. Katharine, 1:49.10.
1,600: 1, Adele Broussard, Epsicopal, 5:19.43. 2, Mary Nusloch, Sacred Heart, 5:22.00. 3, Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 5:25.84.
60 hurdles: 1, Alia Armstrong, St. Katharine, 8.59. 2, Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 9.15. 3, Kayli Johnson, St. Katharine, 9.51.
60: 1, Kiana Foster, Loranger, 7.46. 2, Alia Armstrong, St. Katharine, 7.61. 3, Ta’la Spates, Brusly, 7.79,
800: 1, Breanna Becerra, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:19.94. 2, Mary Nusloch, Sacred Heart, 2:21.75. 3, Madelyn Nicaud, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:22.58.
400: 1, Ta’la Spates, Brusly, 57.35. 2, Maia Stewart, Lusher Charter, 59.26. 3, Anijah Williams, Crowley, 59.75.
4x800: 1, Sacred Heart, 10:02.11. 2, St. Thomas Aquinas, 10:05.51. 3, Episcopal, 10:17.49.
3,200: 1, Kelly Goff, West Feliciana, 11:58.66. 2, Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 12.19.69. 3, Ellie Schmidt, Louise McGehee, 12:33.13
4x400: 1, St. Katharine, 4:09.24. 2, Brusly, 4:12.71. 3, Lusher Charter, 4:14.63.