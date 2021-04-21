NEW IBERIA – The margin for error was wafer thin here on Tuesday as host Westgate and Carencro went toe-to-toe for the boys title in District 5-4A.
The Tigers prevailed 126-114, soaring into next week's LHSAA regional meet with considerable momentum for a possible state title run.
Meanwhile, the Golden Beats saw their hopes dim of adding a crown to their 2019 championship.
Teurlings Catholic prevailed in girls action, 134-111 over rival St. Thomas More, as Lexi Guidry put together a distance triple with wins in the 800 (2:38.51), 1600 (5:39.21) and 3200 (12:35.03).
Victorious Westgate was powered by Trayquan Francis, who won the 800 in 2:05.81, placed second in the 1600 (4:48.20) and ran on the winning 4x800 relay that started things rolling at 8:43.02.
He was joined by Camron Spencer, the 110 hurdles champ at 14.88, the 200 runner-up at 21.25, second in the 4x200 relay in 1:27.14 and a member of the 4x100 exchange that won in 42.40.
It was the 4x100 relay that proved pivotal.
Carencro's foursome of Bailey Despanie, Kalen Beavers,, Kendrell Williams and the incomparable Jonathan Green had won the 4xr200 in 1:26.72 and were to be anchored by Green again.
But the Bears were guilty of a false start, losing a possible 10 points in the bargain while Westgate went from 8 to 10. The miscue hurt Tuesday, but will be felt more in the two weeks to come.
Green was his usual dazzling self, leading a 1-2 sweep with Beavers in the 100 (10.72, 11.06) and posting a 21.24 200 win, in addition to his relay work.
Williams won the 400 in 49.47, Despanie won the long jump at 21-6 and Malik Green won the shot put at 46-8.
Third-place Teurlings got 100 points as Cameron Kelly won the 1600 (4:32.90) and 3200 (10:12.05), joined by Cy Newland (discus, 124-0) and Jacob Manuel (162-8 javelin),
TCHS's Lady Rebels got support for Guidry from Addison Richey, the winner in the triple jump (33-9) and pole vault (9-0) as well as a member of the 52.24 4x100 relay victors.
Also shining for the Rebels were Emma Lemaire (95-1 discus), Malayna Doucet (109-7 javelin), Amelie Dupuis (49.81 300 hurdles), the 4x100 and 4x400 relay (4:15,18).
St. Thomas More got a full day's work from Catherine Hensarling, who won the long jump (16-3.5), was second in the 100 (12.88), third in the 200 (26.34) and third in the 400 (1:01.06).
Quincy Simon led Northside with wins in the 200 (25.89) and 400 (58.81) and 4x200 (1:45.58), while Danaisha George won the 100 (12.84), anchored the 4x200 and was part of the winning 4:15.18 4x400.