SULPHUR – It was shaping up to be anybody’s game between the Notre Dame Pioneers and St. Charles Comets Friday night at McMurry Park until the closing innings.
The No. 1-seeded Pios were tied 2-2 with the No. 2-seeded Comets after four innings, but the Pios stepped up down the stretch and saw their bats come to life to back up a strong pitching performance to secure a 7-2 victory to take home the Division III state championship.
While the Pios had some trouble with the Comets in the middle innings, senior starting pitcher Will Vice stepped up down the stretch and shut down any chance of a comeback.
“I’m so happy for the kids,” Pios coach Chris Stevens said. “We thought we had a pretty good team last year too. Those four seniors never got a chance to even get in the playoffs and compete for this. Our top three pitchers were juniors last year. We knew we were going to have a pretty good staff, so it feels great for those kids who had just played 11 games to come out this year and win it.”
Vice pitched 6.2 innings for the Pios, allowing only one earned run on six hits, three walks and four strikeouts, and he left it all on the line after throwing a season high pitch count.
“That (St. Charles) was one of the hardest lineups because they didn’t swing and miss a lot,” Vice said. “Even though they got out they hit it hard. After that third inning when we went back to 2-2, I just thought to myself, it’s a new game now, it’s 0-0.
"My job is to keep the lead, so after that, I wasn’t letting them score again. Just had it in my head that I had to get them to roll over or swing and miss. I couldn’t just throw it down the middle, which I had a few mistakes there in that third inning. Mainly locating pitches was the difference in that game.”
While Vice couldn’t quite finish the game after a high pitch count, they brought in senior relief pitcher Sebastian Roche to get the final out.
“He (Vice) probably could’ve (finished), but we had a senior on the bench (Sebastian Roche) that the kids love,” Stevens said. “The best teammate, and we had the opportunity to put him in and get an out. He’s pitched some big games for us. He had been warmed up since the fifth inning, and I thought we could get that out with him on the mound no doubt."
The Pios scored a pair of runs in the second and fifth innings, and they were able to pull away after Luke Hoffpauir delivered a bases clearing RBI double in the sixth to put them up by five.
“It (bases clearing double) was a big moment,” Stevens said. “I was so happy for Luke. His brother John got the winning hit for us in ‘18. He hit a two-run double for us in the ninth inning, then Luke got a big three-run double today. It was a special moment.”
The Comets threw four different pitchers on the evening, but their later arms weren’t quite as sharp after senior Cade Pregeant was pulled in the fourth inning.
“They (St. Charles) do such a good job,” Stevens said. “That second little pitcher (Pregeant) came in, he had us baffled for a good while. He had probably the best changeup we’ve seen all year, and he could throw it at any count. He kind of lost his control and we got a couple of hits, Thank God they took him out, but they just kept on putting in quality arms.”
It was a special season for the Pios, who finished with a 27-7 record and were able to bring home their second state championship in four years with a memorable senior class.
“If you saw the kids after the game, they wouldn’t let them (senior class) go,” Stevens said. “This senior class is as close to the junior class and sophomore class as any class I’ve had. They love everybody, they’re high character guys. Just because you’re a sophomore doesn’t mean you have to carry a bag.
"They brought every piece of equipment to the last practice and said ‘coach, this is our last time.’ That’s the kind of people they are. To get it (state championship) really makes it special for them.”