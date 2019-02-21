There was a point before the start of this season when Episcopal of Acadiana girls soccer coach Stephen Devine realized he needed to put last season behind him and his team.
Losing a championship game is often a driving force for teams the following year, and the Falcons are no different. ESA, which made its second appearance in a state final last season and first since 2004, lost to Newman 2-0 in the 2018 Division IV championship.
Since then, the goal has always been to get back to UL’s Ragin’ Cajuns Soccer/Track Complex but produce a different result. The second-seeded Falcons will have that chance at 5 p.m. Friday, when they take on top-seeded Loyola Prep.
But Devine recognized early he needed to drop references to last season and how ESA should grow from it, like he had been doing at the start of the school year. There was no point to it, he thought.
“I kind of realized one day — this was even before the season even started — (that I should) stop talking about last year because it already happened,” said Devine, in his third year at ESA. “They know it; I know it; everybody knows it that’s a part of our school, a part of our program.
"So we really haven’t talked much about, ‘What did last year do for us?’ or ‘What did we do good last year? What did we not do good last year?’ We moved our focus to more of an, ‘Individual responsibility (and) accountability fuels team success.’ ”
To accept those individual responsibilities and accountability, like staying in shape and on top of school work, a team needs leadership. ESA has that in four seniors that have been a part of the program since they were sixth-graders.
That’s right — sixth-graders.
The LHSAA no longer allows sixth-graders to play varsity sports — the cutoff is now seventh grade — so Anna LeGoullen, Ella Frantzen, Cassie Bowers and Sam Withers were the last players at ESA to enjoy that opportunity. And they weren’t just on the team. Except for Bowers, who broke her foot and missed the entire season, they all contributed.
The quartet is now the core of an ESA program that, before last year, hadn’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs since that title game trip in 2004.
“The passion those four have for soccer and a desire to want to get better and to want to do good things and not being afraid to be good,” Devine said. That’s what those four are all about, and that’s what’s helping our program tremendously.”
Having young players on a roster is a reality for many small-school varsity teams, and that hasn’t changed with ESA girls soccer. Three of this year's sophomores started playing in the eighth grade, and all four of the current freshman joined the varsity team as seventh-graders.
“My four freshmen started in the final last year in the eighth grade,” Devine said. “So that experience last year is going to help them out tremendously, even being so young.”
But the makeup of Devine’s roster, like ESA’s boys soccer team, is “cyclical.” This year, he has just one eighth grader, Irene Kaiser, and no player younger than that.
“Look at the boys side,” Devine said. “They graduated so many seniors last year, and then they’re graduating a lot this year. You hate to use that word “rebuild” because we do have somewhat soccer culture here, but it’s just the next one in after everybody graduates.”
But it certainly helps ESA cause to have four seniors with unprecedented experience. Whether it be physically and mentally or tactical and technical, all four seem to improve each year, Devine said.
Just as Devine wanted, they have set an example of how to be responsible and accountable for their younger teammates.
“I think they’ve all done a good job taking the initiative on their own to understand, ‘OK, I want to be a better soccer player. This is what I have to do, and I’m going to get it done,’ "Devine said.