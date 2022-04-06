At Kaplan High, they take softball very seriously.
With two state titles, three runner-up finishes and three recent quarterfinals appearances, the Pirates have a rich tradition.
"We eat, breathe and sleep softball over here," coach Brittany LeBeouf said before the Pirates' game against St. Thomas More on Tuesday in Kaplan.
Lauryn Packard hit two home runs, including a three-run walk-off blast in the bottom of the seventh to give the Pirates a 5-4 win over St. Thomas More.
The dramatic victory moved Kaplan (22-4) up to No. 2 in the LHSAA Class 3A power ratings behind only No. 1 Iowa (21-5).
Packard, one of three seniors on the roster, came into Teusday's game batting .302. She now has eight home runs for a team that has scored double-digit runs in 16 games.
"We're swinging the bat really well," LeBeouf said. "Our hitting coach, Eric Marceaux, does a great job getting our hitters ready for each game. He scouts the opponents, which helps our hitters know what to expect.
"It helps their thought process to know what to look for when they come up to bat. They're prepared when they get to the plate."
The Pirates are batting .370 with 48 home runs. Sophomore shortstop Kennedy Marceaux is hitting .716 with 16 homers, 15 doubles, four triples and 54 RBIs.
Molly Sistrunk (.415), Briley LeBeouf (.450, 11 HRs), Chloe Harrington (.357), Jessa Lopez (.400) and Noble Hebert (.333) are also offensive standouts.
At pitcher, Reagan Smith, Briley LeBeouf and Lopez have helped ease the loss of All-Metro performer Carina Chargois, who went 15-3 last year and has already set school records as a freshman at Xavier University.
Briley LeBeouf is 18-3, Lopez is 3-0 with four saves and Smith is 1-0 with three saves.
The Pirates have now won 13 straight with three games remaining in the regular season.
"This team, at the beginning of the season, I was a little skeptical about them," LeBeouf said. "We weren't playing as a team, but down the stretch, we've stepped it up and the girls are playing as one.
"I want to see pitching get a little better. I focus a lot on defense. I'm not happy with our defense. I want to improve on that. Defense and pitching need to come together, and it all is starting to come together really well for us."
Coach LeBeouf said her team plays softball year-round, which keeps them sharp.
"Our girls come out every day and prepare. When you have players like we have, success is expected," she said. "It's not hoped for."