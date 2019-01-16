Ever hear the story about the wrestler who can beat an opponent with one hand tied behind his back?
It’s not exactly the story of East Ascension High School’s Trent Mahoney, but it’s pretty close.
Plenty of people, including Mahoney and his father, EAHS coach Pat Mahoney, are curious to see what happens next at the Louisiana Classic tournament that begins Friday.
“This season has been challenging for me physically and really all around,” Trent Mahoney said. “I moved up three weight classes this year. And I’ve been wrestling with a broken hand for about a month now. It has been interesting, I guess you could say.”
Life is seldom boring for the Mahoneys. Trent’s younger brother, Brad, is a sophomore on the squad who wrestles at 138 pounds.
Trent competes at 152.
“Most people don’t believe this, but Trent doesn’t worry that much about winning and losing,” Pat Mahoney said. “What he loves is the competition and pushing himself to get better. So when he broke his hand last month, it was tough. Telling him he can’t wrestle is like telling him he can’t breathe.”
Even wrestling with a broken hand.
“At first, we thought he would miss a month of the season,” Pat Mahoney said. “But I made a deal with Trent. If the orthopedic doctor said there was no chance for nerve damage, he could wrestle.”
And with that, a deal was made. The Mahoneys worked with East Ascension athletic trainer Rene Ponsaa to develop a padded splint that has changed as Mahoney’s hand has healed. X-rays taken every two weeks have charted the road to recovery while Mahoney added wins to his résumé.
Mahoney enters the Louisiana Classic that begins at 3 p.m. Friday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center with a 56-4 record. The tournament is a point of pride for EAHS junior. He was voted the meet’s Outstanding Wrestler as a freshman, one of the rarest feats.
Mahoney said he believes his effort in a third-place finish last year holds an even greater meaning because after losing in the quarterfinals he had to beat two defending champions and a runner-up to claim third place.
“This tournament has the best competition and it is better than (the state meet),” Mahoney said. “You have the top competitors from every division competing together, plus you have great out-of-state teams and competitors.”
A year after setting a single-season state record for wins by compiling an 83-5 record with 56 pins, there are new goals. If he advances to the final Saturday afternoon, Mahoney can claim his 200th career win. There is also family pride on the line since both brothers currently have 36 pins this season.
“Last year we had a great group of seniors and I was like the little brother,” Mahoney said. “Now it is my turn to be the leader for the younger guys. That is a challenge too. I love to compete and I try to show (other EAHS wrestlers) that.”