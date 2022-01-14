The St. Thomas More Cougars girls soccer team defeated the Teurlings Catholic Rebels 7-0 Friday night.
St. Thomas More dominated from both offensively and defensively from start to finish. Teurlings had few offensive possessions but when it did St. Thomas More swarmed to the ball.
St. Thomas More is the defending state champions for the past four seasons and look to be on track for a fifth.
Under head coach Daniel Underwood St. Thomas More now has 18 wins, zero losses and one tie this season. Defensive dominance is a common theme in all of St. Thomas More’s games, as they have only allowed six goals in 19 games.
“Tremendous players, tremendous culture not just within our program but within our school,” Underwood said. “These girls just want to compete and they come and bring it everyday in practice and every game.”
St. Thomas More’s success on the soccer field is well documented over the past couple of years.
“There is no secret to success, it’s just hard work.” Underwood said. “We know the talent is going to be there. We just want to combine our tremendous work ethic with that talent. We hold each other accountable to those values.”
Underwood said his team shows up every day looking to get better and credits the upperclassman who led the way on the team for their success.
“We want the upperclassman to instill the values into the underclassmen,” Underwood said. “There’s two captain armbands but this team is full of leaders. They’re some of our best coaches out there too. They’re battling with each other and can make adjustments and have a better feeling than I can.”
One of the players who wore the captain armband for St. Thomas More was senior forward Raegan Latiolais. Latiolais had a minimum of two defenders on her at all times during Friday’s game and opened up the field for her teammates.
“At this point it is no secret Raegan is one of the most dynamic players in the state,” Underwood said. “She gets a one-on-one and she'll go right past you, so everyone has to defend her with multiple players which creates a mismatch somewhere else.”
Latiolais understands her role as a leader and has embraced the role and is having fun with it.
“It’s a great responsibility,” Latiolais said. “Honestly it is fun too. To be a leader of a team doing this well this far into the season is a great accomplishment and has always been my dream.”
Latiolais played hard all game running up and down the field full speed to help her team get the win even though she did not contribute as much offensively.
“First of all, I am hard on myself,” Latiolais said. “To do what I want to do I have to continue to push hard, run hard and do all of the little things right.”
St. Thomas More will continue its season Tuesday on the road against the Westgate Tigers in New Iberia.