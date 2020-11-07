The New Iberia Senior High Yellow Jackets snapped their two-game losing streak with a District 3-5A road win on Friday night, while the Comeaux Spartans continue to play for the future with a talented, but young, roster.
New Iberia took advantage of first-half five turnovers, to go along with a defensive touchdown, and two special teams touchdowns, as they rolled to a 49-0 victory over Comeaux.
"It feels good to get a win because we lost to two pretty good football teams (Lafayette High and Acadiana)," said New Iberia head coach Curt Ware. "We only had about 20 offensive plays in the first half, but we made the most of them, and of course, our defense and special teams came up big."
"It's just a product of where we're at as a program right now," said Comeaux head coach Doug Dotson. "We're in 5A football and we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores starting, and when you play a seasoned team like New Iberia, it makes it very tough on our kids.
"I'm not making any excuses, because it is what it is," Dotson added. "But we're playing with a lot of young guys that should be playing freshman and JV football, who are forced to play varsity football, and when they play against a good team like New Iberia and they make the mistakes they did tonight, the results are what they were tonight."
New Iberia got on the scoreboard first on the initial possession of the game when Alvin George capped off a 10-play, 63-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead.
Comeaux fumbled on its first play from scrimmage and the Yellow Jackets took advantage, scoring on an 18-yard touchdown run by George - his second of the game - wrapping up a short 2-play, 24-yard drive that extended their lead to 14-0 at the 5:42 mark of the first frame.
The New Iberia special teams got into the act at the 3:37 mark of the first quarter when Taylor Williams returned a blocked punt 15 yards for a touchdown, to make it 21-0.
"We place a lot of emphasis on forcing turnovers and our play on special teams," Ware said. "What's ironic is we lost a game (7-0) against Lafayette High due to a blocked punt."
After the Yellow Jackets forced another Comeaux turnover, they scored three plays later courtesy of a 17-yard touchdown run by Markel Linzer, which widened their lead to 28-0 at the 2:22 mark of the first frame.
The New Iberia special teams struck again at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter when Tyce Fuselier returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown, giving them a commanding 35-0 advantage.
The Yellow Jackets continued their dominance at the 5:39 mark of the second quarter, taking advantage of their fourth forced turnover of the game when Michael Akins returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown to make it 42-0.
The Spartans’s truggles holding onto the football continued at the 3:30 mark of the second quarter when New Iberia’s Mason Cummings recovered a fumble in the end zone, Comeaux’s fifth turnover of the half to make it 49-0, a lead they would take with them into the halftime break.
New Iberia outgained Comeaux 102-6 in the first half with all of the yards by both teams coming on the ground.
The 49-0 final is how the game ended with running time in the second half. Then after a brief skirmish between the two teams in the fourth quarter, the officials decided to call the game.
The victory pushed New Iberia to 4-2 on the season, while Comeaux dropped to 0-4.
"I feel good about where we're at, and about our team," Ware said. "We have two big games coming up (Sulphur and Southside), but I feel like if we can win them, it might set us up in a good playoff position, and I believe we can make a push in the postseason."
As for the Spartans, the loss of players to other schools in the area, while not having a true feeder school, has forced them to play with small numbers and an inexperienced crop of talented, but young players.
"The kids we have playing are physically gifted, but they're still young, so I worry about their health," Dotson said. "Freshmen and sophomores, playing in 5A football, against players two and three years older than them, it makes it very difficult.
"We're rebuilding, and we're rebuilding with some talented kids. Our goal is just to continue to get better because it's so difficult in this district to try and rebuild."