Acadiana Wreckin' Rams
WHAT WE KNOW
The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams are looking to secure their third straight state championship, and they appear capable of doing so with lots of experience back on both sides of the ball.
The Wreckin’ Rams had arguably the best defense in the state last season, and while they lost a trio of All-State defenders, they return two of the top recruits in the 2022 class in cornerback Laterrance Welch and defensive lineman Walter Bob.
Welch, an LSU commitment, will anchor a secondary that sees Division I recruit Jerimiah Brown move back to strong safety as well as athletic senior Desmond Chaisson transitioning to free safety.
Bob, an Alabama commitment, leads a defensive front that projects to be a force once again with Division I recruit Kaden Anderson alongside him along with senior Tavion Chaisson and junior Ozzy Snelling.
The offense will be a run-heavy veer attack per usual and will be led by a pair of returning starters in senior Omiri Wiggins and junior Kevan Williams, who will be expected to shoulder an increased workload this season.
“I think he (Wiggins) is going to have a tremendous year,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “I think Kevan (Williams) is going to have a tremendous year, and we have a few other young backs that I think are going to do really well. Omiri is going to get the ball a bunch, but we don’t ever put the workload on one guy. We’re going to play anywhere from three to five backs and try to keep our guys healthy.”
There should be room for them to run, as the offensive line is expected to be strong with three returning starters in seniors Ruston Bennett and Daylon Chiles as well as junior Ruston Bennett.
Special teams should be solid with senior Jesus Martinez returning as the kicker and punter along with multiple options in the return game.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
While the Wreckin’ Rams don’t have many question marks on paper, their offense will be undergoing a transition under center with last year’s quarterback Brown moving back to defense.
Sophomore Ayden Trahan will take over as the starting quarterback, and while he’s lacking experience, he’s matured this offseason and projects to be a dual-threat option under center.
“He (Trahan) has had a good offseason,” McCullough said. “We think he’s going to be able to handle it (starting at quarterback), and he’s done a tremendous job so far. We’re excited, and I think he’s got a chance to be a good quarterback. He does a good job running the offense. He’s a smart kid, he throws the ball well, he does a good job running the option game. He’s a guy that I think will catch on quick and do a good job for us this year.”
Trahan will need to utilize his legs, as he likely won’t have to throw too much, but he’s been developing chemistry this offseason with senior wide receivers Malik Matthew and Lebron Campbell.
There will be some new faces up front offensively with Sammy Kee taking over as the primary tight end along with Jackson Hammond at center and B.J. Meche battling Mike Willis for the second guard spot.
The linebacking corps will also have some new faces after losing a pair of All-Metro players, but they’ll have a senior anchoring the unit in Larry Lewis along with new starters Ethan Breaux and Jaylen Lawrence.
The second cornerback spot opposite Welch will be a battle between Matthews and Dominic Andrus, who will both be on the field against three receiver sets.
HOW WE SEE IT
The Wreckin’ Rams have established themselves as the team to beat in 5A, and they don’t appear ready to relinquish their crown anytime soon with six starters back on both sides of the ball.
While there could be some growing pains with a sophomore under center in Trahan, their experienced backfield and offensive line should allow them to remain consistent on offense.
The defense should be dominant once again with two of the nation’s top players in Welch and Bob, and while an undefeated season will be tough with a trio of defending state champions on the schedule, anything short of the state championship will be a disappointment.
“The biggest thing is focusing on the game we’re playing next,” McCullough said. “The last two teams did a tremendous job of worrying about not winning the state championship every day, but worrying about getting better and getting prepared for whatever team we were playing that week. We’ve got a bunch of seniors on this group that have played a bunch, so hopefully we can carry over that mentality and give us a shot to compete at that level.”
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Laterrance Welch
CB 6-1 185 Sr.
The LSU commit is rated as the state's top cornerback in the 2022 class, and he’ll be looking to have a big senior season after missing almost all of his junior season recovering from offseason surgery.
Walter Bob
DL 6-4 245 Sr.
Bob was a force as a junior last season and committed to Alabama immediately after receiving an offer, and he proved capable of playing inside or on the edge and will be a force to reckoned with again this season.
Omiri Wiggins
RB 5-10 200 Sr.
Wiggins will take over as the lead back in the Wreckin’ Rams run-heavy veer attack and is a physical runner who’s got the power and the speed to lead the way.
Jerimiah Brown
SS 5-11 210 Sr.
Brown moves back to strong safety after playing quarterback last season and is a great athlete capable of playing almost anywhere and has multiple Division I offers on the table.
Kaden Anderson
DL 6-2 240 Sr.
Anderson is the other dominant force along the Wreckin’ Rams loaded front four, and he’ll look to build upon his success as a junior and also has the attention of Division I schools.
PROJECTED STARTERS
OFFENSE
Base Offense: Veer
WR Malik Matthew (6-0, 165, Sr.)
WR Lebron Campbell (5-11, 150, Sr.)
TE Sammy Kee (6-0, 210, Sr.)*
OT Ruston Bennett (6-3, 285, Sr.)*
OG Daylon Chiles (5-10, 305, Sr.)*
C Jackson Hammond (6-1, 265, So.)
OG B.J. Meche (6-2, 275, Jr.)
OT Jaden Guillory (6-4, 355, Jr.)*
QB Ayden Trahan (5-9, 180, So.)
RB Omiri Wiggins (5-10, 200, Sr.)*
RB Keven Williams (5-10, 185, Jr.)*
Defense
Base defense: 4-3
DL Walter Bob (6-4, 245, Sr.)*
DL Kaden Anderson (6-2, 245, Sr.)*
DL Ozzy Snelling (6-1, 210, Jr.)
DL Tavion Chaisson (5-11, 275, Sr.)
LB Larry Lewis (5-11, 205, Sr.)*
LB Ethan Breaux (5-10, 185, Sr.)
CB Laterrance Welch (6-1, 185, Sr.)*
CB Dominic Andrus (6-0, 165, Sr.)
FS Desmond Chaisson (5-9, 175, Sr.)*
SS Jerimiah Brown (5-11, 210, Sr.)*
SS Jaylen Lawrence (6-1, 205, Jr.)
*- Denotes returning starter
Key losses: Tyvin Zeno, Josh McDaniel, Justin Babineaux, Cameron George, Derreck Bercier, Ian Montz, Caleb Arceneaux.
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach: Matt McCullough
Record: 37-3
Assistants: Kyle Seibold (defensive coordinator), Jordan Romero (linebackers), Kevin Bellard (secondary), Alonzo Williams (D-line), Clay Courtier (D-line), Trace Sutton (def. asst.), Kent Gable (off. coordinator), Drew Bergeron (RBs), Cade Dawes (O-line), Ronald Gunner (O-line), Jimmy Hemsell (WRs), George Harris (O-line).
2021 SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 CARENCRO
Sept. 10 Catholic-BR
Sept. 17 LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
Sept. 24 SULPHUR
Oct. 1 SOUTHSIDE
Oct. 8 Comeaux
Oct. 15 New Iberia
Oct. 21 SAM HOUSTON
Oct. 29 BARBE
Nov. 5 Lafayette High
Home games in ALL CAPS
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Week 1: Carencro
There were three prime options for the Rams, but the history with the Golden Bears goes back a lot farther. Never before, however, will Acadiana and Carencro square off with both being defending state champions.
2020 RESULTS
Beat Lafayette Christian 21-0
Beat John Curtis 21-13
Beat Southside 48-7
Beat Ruston 24-10
Beat New Iberia 47-10
Lost Catholic-BR 27-21
Beat Lafayette 34-12
Playoffs
Beat Covington 44-7
Beat East Ascension 42-14
Beat Mandeville 21-0
Beat Destrehan 23-0
Beat Alexandria 35-34
PAST FIVE YEARS
2020: 11-1 (state champions)
2019: 15-0 (state champions)
2018: 11-2
2017: 12-2
2016: 9-4