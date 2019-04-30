There was a time when Breaux Bridge long-time baseball coach Kyle Cormier didn’t need much pitching depth because, up until 2015, it really wasn’t necessary.
That was before the Class 4A followed Class 5A’s lead the year before by instituting a best-of-three series for the second and third rounds of the playoffs. For much of his coaching career, if Cormier had even one reliable arm, he could conceivably ride him throughout the playoffs because there was enough rest days in between postseason games.
That’s not the case anymore, and that’s why, even at the beginning of the 2019 season, Cormier was was excited about his club’s potential. Never before had he this many pitchers he trusted. The Tigers go five deep on the mound.
“Back then, you only needed one or two guys because it’s was one game everywhere," Cormier said. "It kind of fell that, without abusing a kid, you could use him multiple playoff games in a row. So you really didn’t have to (have a deep pitching staff). It wasn’t a huge must. But now, obviously, it’s more baseball-oriented, and I think we’re built to be able to do that.”
Because of that, there were no sense of panic when Carencro evened the series against the third-seeded Tigers (30-5) in the second round last week behind a complete game from pitcher Zach Boyer.
Breaux Bridge didn’t help itself in that 6-3 loss -- uncharacteristic errors and missed opportunities proved costly -- but Cormier had to give Boyer and the Bears credit. Cormier also had little reason to double Game 3 starter, LSU-Eunice signee Christian Gonzalez, who struck out six in six innings of one-run baseball in a 11-1, series-clinching win. Cormier’s son, Keegan, and Gage Colligan were still available to pitch in Game 3, too.
"We had a ton of respect for Carencro, knowing that they’re not just going to (roll over). They came here to take advantage of you, and they did. But like I said, we felt really good going into the third game. We were fine with it. That’s something we’ve preached to them from Day 1 this year: This is the year we’re built to play in a series.”
The series win sent Breaux Bridge to the quarterfinals for the fourth year in a row, meaning the Tigers’ senior class has reached this point every year they’ve been in high school. Breaux Bridge’s first two quarterfinal trips resulted in state tournament appearances. Last year, the Tigers were eliminated by eventual-champion Benton in the third round.
Is there any extra motivation when Breaux Bridge, still searching for its first-ever state championship, hosts sixth-seeded Pearl River this weekend? No, Cormier says.
“They are very hungry, but I don’t think it’s anything extra,” Cormier said. “I just think that’s how they’re built. I just think they just want to continue the tradition. I feel that’s something they’ve helped to create as freshmen because three played for four years. They played a ton of ball games, and they were very instrumental when they walked on campus.
"Obviously, right now, they’re huge (contributors), but they were always part of the core. We’ve got a strong, strong core that played for so many years. They know what it’s like, and they want to get back.”