ACA.ComeauxNotreDame.092119
Buy Now

Comeaux running back Kavias Honore (8) tries to get to the outside but is tackled behind the line of scrimmage on Friday night September 20, 2019.

 Buddy Delahoussaye

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Radio information listed in parentheses.

Thursday, Sept. 26

Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette (960-AM)

RECORDS: AES 2-1; JEAN 2-1

NEXT: AES hosts Catholic-New Iberia; JEAN hosts West St. Mary

Loreauville at Franklin

RECORDS: LOR 2-1; FRAN 0-3

NEXT: LOR hosts Houma Christian; FRAN hosts Delcambre

Highland Baptist at St. Edmund

RECORDS: HIGH 1-2; STE 1-2

NEXT: HIGH at Westminster; STE hosts Ville Platte

Friday, Sept. 27

Acadiana at Sulphur (1420-AM)

RECORDS: ACAD 3-0; SUL 1-2

NEXT: ACAD at Southside; SUL at Lafayette

Comeaux at Lafayette High (97.7-FM)

RECORDS: COM 1-2; LAF 3-0

NEXT: COM hosts Sam Houston; LAF hosts Sulphur

Southside at Barbe (107.1-FM)

RECORDS: SSIDE 3-0; BAR 2-1

NEXT: SSIDE at Acadiana; BAR hosts New Iberia

Neville at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM)

RECORDS: NEV 3-0; STM 3-0

NEXT: NEV hosts West Monroe; STM hosts Catholic-BR

Notre Dame at Teurlings Catholic (106.7-FM; 96.5-FM)

RECORDS: ND 3-0; TEUR 3-0

NEXT: ND hosts Kaplan; TEUR at Breaux Bridge

Washington-Marion at Carencro (105.9-FM)

RECORDS: WM 1-2; CAR 2-1

NEXT: WM hosts Jennings; CAR at St. Martinville

St. Martinville at Northside (105.1-FM)

RECORDS: SMHS 1-2; NSIDE 0-3

NEXT: SMHS hosts Carencro; NSIDE hosts Beau Chene

Northwest at Crowley (1450-AM)

RECORDS: NWEST 1-2; CROW 1-2

NEXT: NWEST hosts Cecilia; CROW at Marksville

Vermilion Catholic at Kaplan (106.3-FM)

RECORDS: VC 2-1; KAP 2-1

NEXT: VC hosts Erath; KAP at Notre Dame

Sam Houston at New Iberia

RECORDS: SH 2-1; NISH 0-3

NEXT: SH at Comeaux; NISH at Barbe

Westgate at Tara

RECORDS: WEST 2-1; Tara 2-1

NEXT: WEST at Denham Springs; Tara at White Castle

Breaux Bridge at Eunice

RECORDS: BBHS 3-0; EUN 3-0

NEXT: BBHS hosts Teurlings; EUN hosts Abbeville

Cecilia at Jennings

RECORDS: CEC 1-2; JENN 0-3

NEXT: CEC at Northwest

Beau Chene at Abbeville

RECORDS: BC 1-2; ABB 0-3

NEXT: BC at Northside; ABB at Eunice

Opelousas at Church Point

RECORDS: OPEL 0-3; CP 1-2

NEXT: OPEL at Lagrange; CP at St. Louis

Rayne at Berwick

RECORDS: RAY 2-1; Berwick 1-2

NEXT: RAY hosts Dutchtown; BER hosts Cohen College Prep

Erath at North Vermilion

RECORDS: ERA 2-1; NV 2-1

NEXT: ERA at Vermilion Catholic; NV hosts Iota

South Beauregard at Iota

RECORDS: SB 2-1; IOTA 3-0

NEXT: IOTA at North Vermilion

St. Helena at Lafayette Christian

RECORDS: St. Helena 2-1; LCA 2-1

NEXT: STH hosts Livonia; LCA at Evangel

Mamou at Port Barre

RECORDS: Mamou 1-2; PB 2-1

NEXT: MAM hosts Sacred Heart-Ville Platte; PB hosts Pine Praire

Catholic-New Iberia at Delcambre

RECORDS: CHNI 0-3; DEL 1-2

NEXT: CHNI at Ascension Episcopal; DEL at Franklin

Gueydan at Oberlin

RECORDS: GUEY 1-2; OBER 3-0

NEXT: GUEY at East Beauregard; OBER at Hamilton Christian

Ville Platte at North Central

RECORDS: Ville Platte 1-2; NC 0-3

NEXT: NC at Springfield

Kinder at Opelousas Catholic

RECORDS: Kinder 1-2; OC 3-0

NEXT: OC at Port Allen

Westminster at Ascension Christian

RECORDS: WCA 3-0; Ascension Christian 2-1

NEXT: WCA hosts Highland Baptist

View comments