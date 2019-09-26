Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted. Games start at 7 p.m., unless otherwise listed. Radio information listed in parentheses.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Ascension Episcopal at Jeanerette (960-AM)
RECORDS: AES 2-1; JEAN 2-1
NEXT: AES hosts Catholic-New Iberia; JEAN hosts West St. Mary
Loreauville at Franklin
RECORDS: LOR 2-1; FRAN 0-3
NEXT: LOR hosts Houma Christian; FRAN hosts Delcambre
Highland Baptist at St. Edmund
RECORDS: HIGH 1-2; STE 1-2
NEXT: HIGH at Westminster; STE hosts Ville Platte
Friday, Sept. 27
Acadiana at Sulphur (1420-AM)
RECORDS: ACAD 3-0; SUL 1-2
NEXT: ACAD at Southside; SUL at Lafayette
Comeaux at Lafayette High (97.7-FM)
RECORDS: COM 1-2; LAF 3-0
NEXT: COM hosts Sam Houston; LAF hosts Sulphur
Southside at Barbe (107.1-FM)
RECORDS: SSIDE 3-0; BAR 2-1
NEXT: SSIDE at Acadiana; BAR hosts New Iberia
Neville at St. Thomas More (103.7-FM)
RECORDS: NEV 3-0; STM 3-0
NEXT: NEV hosts West Monroe; STM hosts Catholic-BR
Notre Dame at Teurlings Catholic (106.7-FM; 96.5-FM)
RECORDS: ND 3-0; TEUR 3-0
NEXT: ND hosts Kaplan; TEUR at Breaux Bridge
Washington-Marion at Carencro (105.9-FM)
RECORDS: WM 1-2; CAR 2-1
NEXT: WM hosts Jennings; CAR at St. Martinville
St. Martinville at Northside (105.1-FM)
RECORDS: SMHS 1-2; NSIDE 0-3
NEXT: SMHS hosts Carencro; NSIDE hosts Beau Chene
Northwest at Crowley (1450-AM)
RECORDS: NWEST 1-2; CROW 1-2
NEXT: NWEST hosts Cecilia; CROW at Marksville
Vermilion Catholic at Kaplan (106.3-FM)
RECORDS: VC 2-1; KAP 2-1
NEXT: VC hosts Erath; KAP at Notre Dame
Sam Houston at New Iberia
RECORDS: SH 2-1; NISH 0-3
NEXT: SH at Comeaux; NISH at Barbe
Westgate at Tara
RECORDS: WEST 2-1; Tara 2-1
NEXT: WEST at Denham Springs; Tara at White Castle
Breaux Bridge at Eunice
RECORDS: BBHS 3-0; EUN 3-0
NEXT: BBHS hosts Teurlings; EUN hosts Abbeville
Cecilia at Jennings
RECORDS: CEC 1-2; JENN 0-3
NEXT: CEC at Northwest
Beau Chene at Abbeville
RECORDS: BC 1-2; ABB 0-3
NEXT: BC at Northside; ABB at Eunice
Opelousas at Church Point
RECORDS: OPEL 0-3; CP 1-2
NEXT: OPEL at Lagrange; CP at St. Louis
Rayne at Berwick
RECORDS: RAY 2-1; Berwick 1-2
NEXT: RAY hosts Dutchtown; BER hosts Cohen College Prep
Erath at North Vermilion
RECORDS: ERA 2-1; NV 2-1
NEXT: ERA at Vermilion Catholic; NV hosts Iota
South Beauregard at Iota
RECORDS: SB 2-1; IOTA 3-0
NEXT: IOTA at North Vermilion
St. Helena at Lafayette Christian
RECORDS: St. Helena 2-1; LCA 2-1
NEXT: STH hosts Livonia; LCA at Evangel
Mamou at Port Barre
RECORDS: Mamou 1-2; PB 2-1
NEXT: MAM hosts Sacred Heart-Ville Platte; PB hosts Pine Praire
Catholic-New Iberia at Delcambre
RECORDS: CHNI 0-3; DEL 1-2
NEXT: CHNI at Ascension Episcopal; DEL at Franklin
Gueydan at Oberlin
RECORDS: GUEY 1-2; OBER 3-0
NEXT: GUEY at East Beauregard; OBER at Hamilton Christian
Ville Platte at North Central
RECORDS: Ville Platte 1-2; NC 0-3
NEXT: NC at Springfield
Kinder at Opelousas Catholic
RECORDS: Kinder 1-2; OC 3-0
NEXT: OC at Port Allen
Westminster at Ascension Christian
RECORDS: WCA 3-0; Ascension Christian 2-1
NEXT: WCA hosts Highland Baptist