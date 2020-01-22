Even if Acadiana girls soccer coach Adam Bonin was slightly disappointed to settle for a 2-2 tie against Lafayette High on Tuesday night, which puts the Lady Lions in the driver’s seat for the District 2-I title based on goal differential, it’s nonetheless a digestible result against a quality opponent.
More importantly, the Lady Rams (9-7-2) are in a much better place now than they were a few weeks ago. After starting the season 3-0-0, Acadiana lost seven of their next 10 matches, including a 4-1 defeat against Lafayette.
Especially considering the Lady Rams graduated three players who are now on college rosters and returned only one senior (Remi Rosbury) — last year’s team reached the semifinals for the first time since 1994 — Bonin was simply trying to keep his club’s spirits up while playing several high-caliber opponents.
“It was very difficult trying to keep the morale up,” said Bonin, who is in his first as Acadiana’s head coach. “But the girls came out of it knowing that they’re going to be a better team.”
Indeed, the No. 18 Lady Rams have improved, winning their first four district games going into Tuesday’s rematch with the Lady Lions. Despite taking only two shots on goal in the first half against Lafayette, Acadiana’s Isabelle Smith cashed in on both in about a five-minute span to give Lafayette a surprising 2-0 lead.
“Obviously we’re looking for (Smith). She’s pretty dynamic,” said Bonin, who was an assistant coach at Teurlings Catholic last year. “Only being a junior, she’s only going to get better. We’re trying to get the other girls to maybe support her (offensively) a little bit better, but it’s coming along. She’s a good player to have.”
But Lady Lions midfielder Elizabeth Rabalais almost immediately cut the deficit in half with a looping free kick over the keeper’s head about 30 yards from goal. Rabalais then salvaged a draw for Lafayette with about three minutes to go in regular time by knocking in a penalty kick.
Although Rabalais is one Lafayette’s five penalty shooters, she hadn’t scored at all before Tuesday.
“Elizabeth Rabalais has been phenomenal this year,” said Lafayette coach Julio Paiz, also in his first year as the Lady Lions’ head coach. “She is the motor of the midfield. She works very hard to make sure that we keep possession going. Scoring goals is not what we ask her to do, and tonight was the first goal that she scored this year.”
The tie continues Lafayette’s undefeated streak over the last 10 matches, which includes six victories. The Lady Lions, ranked eighth in this week’s Division I power ranking, now stand at 9-3-7 on the year and are on track for a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Like Bonin, Paiz found reason to be pleased after Tuesday’s match, specifically his club’s offensive execution despite struggling to score. Lafayette finished the game with 18 shots on goal, including 13 in the second half.
The Lady Lions treated it as if it was a match “they couldn’t afford to lose,” Paiz said.
“To be honest with you, I was very happy with the offensive performance,” said Paiz, who previously coached high school soccer in New Orleans for 15 years. “We have continued to improve throughout the season, and it shows in the way that we are possessing the ball. We are, in the final third, continuing to improve. However, from time to time, we struggle in putting the ball in the back of the net. But the opportunities that we created tonight was pretty good.”
More impressively, Paiz said the Lady Lions set a season low for number of giveaways in a half with 29 in the second half. Early in the season, Lafayette was giving the ball away 85-90 times per half.
“We are, right now, peaking,” Paiz said. “We’re playing the best soccer of the year, and it showed tonight. Unfortunately, it’s how the game goes. They got us early on, and we had to fight to get back into it.”