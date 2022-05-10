For the past 13 years, St. Thomas More Cougars’ baseball program hasn’t had to conduct interviews for their head coaching position because Gary Perkins had been a mainstay in the dugout.
However, with Perkins retiring after 40 years of coaching, the Cougars conducted interviews with a number of candidates before electing to stay in-house to replace Perkins. STM has tabbed assistant coach Cass Hargis as their new head coach.
“I’m very excited,” Hargis said. “St. Thomas More is a place that has had a bunch of athletic success and the chance to build upon that is very exciting.”
Hargis, who has been at STM for the past two years and teaches freshmen World Geography, has previously coached at St. Thomas Aquinas, Holy Cross, Southeastern Louisiana, and McNeese State.
“You don’t take a job just to take a job because that’s not good for anybody,” Hargis said. “It’s a good opportunity to take over a baseball program that has a lot of very good baseball players in it.”
Under Perkins, the Cougars qualified for the playoffs every year (2020 season cancelled due to COVID) and reached the state semifinals seven times, the finals three times and won two state championships. Despite Perkins’ success, Hargis isn’t nervous to take the reins.
“There’s no pressure,” said Hargis, who led Holy Cross to back-to-back state Division I semifinals appearances in 2017 and 2018. “There’s no more pressure than what I already put on myself. Coach Perkins has done a great job, but I’m going to be me and let my personality take over.”
This past season, the Cougars were 23-11 and advanced to the quarterfinals where they were eliminated by Parkview Baptist.
Hargis, who coached third base, handled the offense, and helped with the infielders, expects the changing of the guard to be a smooth transition.
“The kids know what to expect of me,” Hargis said, “and I know what to expect of the kids. I don’t expect the transition to be an issue at all, because a lot of the kids have been around me for two years. I expect the transition to go really smoothly.”
While doing things the way he sees fit is imperative, Hargis admits his goal is to help the Cougars continue to reach new heights.
“The goal is to make the program as good as it can possibly be,” Hargis said. “We’re going to compete, play hard and have fun.”