District 3-5A
Overall, District
Acadiana 7-0, 4-0
Sam Houston 6-1, 4-0
Barbe 5-2, 3-1
Comeaux 3-4, 2-2
Lafayette 4-3, 1-3
Southside 4-3, 1-3
New Iberia 1-6, 1-3
Sulphur 1-6, 0-4
District 4-4A
Overall, District
Rayne 4-3, 1-1
LaGrange 3-3, 1-0
Eunice 5-2, 1-1
North Vermilion 4-3, 1-1
Washington-Marion 1-6, 0-2
District 5-4A
Overall, District
Carencro 6-1, 2-0
Westgate 5-2, 1-0
St. Thomas More 5-2, 1-1
Teurlings Catholic 4-3, 0-2
Northside 1-6, 0-1
District 6-4A
Overall, District
Breaux Bridge 5-2, 1-0
Opelousas 2-4, 1-0
Livonia 5-2, 1-1
Cecilia 3-4, 1-1
Beau Chene 1-6, 0-2
District 5-3A
Overall, District
Church Point 4-2, 2-0
Mamou 4-3, 2-0
Iota 6-1, 1-1
Northwest 2-5, 1-1
Ville Platte 2-5, 0-2
Pine Prairie 0-7, 0-2
District 6-3A
Overall, District
Erath 3-4, 1-0
Crowley 5-2, 1-0
Kaplan 3-4, 1-1
St. Martinville 3-4, 1-1
Abbeville 1-6, 0-2
District 6-2A
Overall, District
Lafayette Christian 6-1, 2-0
Notre Dame 6-1, 1-1
Lake Arthur 4-3, 1-1
Port Barre 4-3, 0-1
Welsh 1-6, 0-1
District 7-2A
Overall, District
Catholic-NI 4-3, 4-0
Franklin 4-3, 4-0
Ascension Episcopal 5-2, 3-1
West St. Mary 2-5, 2-2
Loreauville 4-3, 2-2
Jeanerette 3-4, 1-3
Delcambre 1-6, 0-4
Houma Christian 0-7, 0-4
District 5-1A
Overall, District
Catholic-PC 5-2, 2-0
Opelousas Catholic 6-1, 1-1
Westminster Christian 5-2, 1-1
Sacred Heart 4-3, 1-1
St. Edmund 4-3, 1-1
North Central 1-6, 0-2
District 8-1A
Overall, District
Vermilion Catholic 6-1, 2-0
Central Catholic 3-3, 2-0
Highland Baptist 3-4, 1-1
Centerville 6-1, 1-1
Covenant Christian 2-4, 0-2
Hanson Memorial 2-4, 0-2