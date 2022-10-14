Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday's Games
Carencro 56, Comeaux 6
NEXT - Carencro (6-1) hosts Sam Houston on Friday, Comeaux (0-7) hosts New Iberia on Friday.
Teurlings 21, Lafayette Christian 17
NEXT - Teurlings (7-0) hosts St. Thomas More on Friday, Lafayette Christian (5-2) hosts Westgate on Friday
Westgate 39 at North Vermilion 7
NEXT - Westgate (6-1) at Lafayette Christian on Friday, North Vermilion (3-4) at Northside on Friday.
Erath 37, Kaplan 22
NEXT - Erath (4-3) hosts Abbeville on Friday, Kaplan (4-3) at St. Martinville on Friday.
Westminster 35, North Central 32
NEXT - Westminster (2-5) at Sacred Heart on Friday, North Central (3-4) hosts Opelousas Catholic on Friday.
Friday's Games
John Curtis (5-1) at Acadiana (5-1)
NEXT - Acadiana (5-1) hosts Southside on Friday.
Lafayette at Sam Houston
NEXT - Lafayette (4-2) hosts Barbe on Friday.
Sulphur at Southside
NEXT - Southside (5-1) at Acadiana on Friday.
Barbe at New Iberia
NEXT - New Iberia (1-5) at Comeaux on Friday.
Washington-Marion at Eunice
NEXT - Eunice (4-2) at DeRidder on Friday.
LaGrange at Rayne
NEXT - Rayne (2-4) at Washington-Marion on Thursday.
St.Thomas More at Northside
NEXT - St. Thomas More (5-1) at Teurlings on Friday, Northside (3-3) hosts North Vermilion on Friday.
Kinder at Breaux Bridge
NEXT - Breaux Bridge (2-4) at Beau Chene on Friday.
Beau Chene at Cecilia
NEXT - Beau Chene (1-5) hosts Breaux Bridge on Friday, Cecilia (5-1) at Opelousas on Friday.
Opelousas at Livonia
NEXT - Opelousas (5-1) hosts Cecilia on Friday.
Northwest at Church Point
NEXT - Northwest (3-3) hosts Pine Prairie on Friday, Church Point (6-0) hosts Ville Platte on Thursday.
Pine Prairie at Iota
NEXT - Iota (4-2) hosts Mamou on Friday.
Port Barre at Ville Platte
NEXT - Port Barre (0-5) hosts Basile on Friday, Ville Platte (1-5) at Church Point on Thursday.
Crowley at Abbeville
NEXT - Crowley (1-5) hosts Livonia on Friday, Abbeville (4-2) at Erath on Friday.
St. Martinville at St. Charles
NEXT - St. Martinville (2-4) host s Kaplan on Friday.
Vinton at Notre Dame
NEXT - Notre Dame (4-2) at DeQuincy on Friday.
Ascension Episcopal at West St. Mary
NEXT - Ascension Episcopal (1-5) at Loreauville on Thursday.
Catholic-NI at Delcambre
NEXT - Catholic-NI (2-4) at Franklin on Friday, Delcambre (4-2) at West St. Mary on Friday.
Loreauville at Franklin
NEXT - Loreauville (3-3) hosts Ascension Episcopal on Thursday.
Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-PC
NEXT - Opelousas Catholic (3-3) at North Central on Fridya.
Sacred Heart at St. Edmund
NEXT - St. Edmund (4-2) hosts Catholic-PC on Friday.
Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian
NEXT - Highland Baptist (2-4) hosts Jeanerette on Friday.
Jeanerette at Vermilion Catholic
NEXT - Jeanerette (3-2) at Highland Baptist on Friday, Vermilion Catholic (6-0) at Centerville on Friday.