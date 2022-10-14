Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Thursday's Games

Carencro 56, Comeaux 6

NEXT - Carencro (6-1) hosts Sam Houston on Friday, Comeaux (0-7) hosts New Iberia on Friday.

Teurlings 21, Lafayette Christian 17

NEXT - Teurlings (7-0) hosts St. Thomas More on Friday, Lafayette Christian (5-2) hosts Westgate on Friday

Westgate 39 at North Vermilion 7

NEXT - Westgate (6-1) at Lafayette Christian on Friday, North Vermilion (3-4) at Northside on Friday.

Erath 37, Kaplan 22

NEXT - Erath (4-3) hosts Abbeville on Friday, Kaplan (4-3) at St. Martinville on Friday.

Westminster 35, North Central 32

NEXT - Westminster (2-5) at Sacred Heart on Friday, North Central (3-4) hosts Opelousas Catholic on Friday.

Friday's Games

John Curtis (5-1) at Acadiana (5-1)

NEXT - Acadiana (5-1) hosts Southside on Friday.

Lafayette at Sam Houston 

NEXT - Lafayette (4-2) hosts Barbe on Friday.

Sulphur at Southside 

NEXT - Southside (5-1) at Acadiana on Friday.

Barbe at New Iberia 

NEXT - New Iberia (1-5) at Comeaux on Friday.

Washington-Marion at Eunice 

NEXT - Eunice (4-2) at DeRidder on Friday.

LaGrange at Rayne

NEXT - Rayne (2-4) at Washington-Marion on Thursday.

St.Thomas More at Northside 

NEXT - St. Thomas More (5-1) at Teurlings on Friday, Northside (3-3) hosts North Vermilion on Friday.

Kinder at Breaux Bridge 

NEXT - Breaux Bridge (2-4) at Beau Chene on Friday.

Beau Chene at Cecilia 

NEXT - Beau Chene (1-5) hosts Breaux Bridge on Friday, Cecilia (5-1) at Opelousas on Friday.

Opelousas at Livonia 

NEXT - Opelousas (5-1) hosts Cecilia on Friday.

Northwest at Church Point

NEXT - Northwest (3-3) hosts Pine Prairie on Friday, Church Point (6-0) hosts Ville Platte on Thursday.

Pine Prairie at Iota

NEXT - Iota (4-2) hosts Mamou on Friday.

Port Barre at Ville Platte 

NEXT - Port Barre (0-5) hosts Basile on Friday, Ville Platte (1-5) at Church Point on Thursday.

Crowley at Abbeville

NEXT - Crowley (1-5) hosts Livonia on Friday, Abbeville (4-2) at Erath on Friday.

St. Martinville at St. Charles 

NEXT - St. Martinville (2-4) host s Kaplan on Friday. 

Vinton at Notre Dame

NEXT - Notre Dame (4-2) at DeQuincy on Friday.

Ascension Episcopal at West St. Mary 

NEXT - Ascension Episcopal (1-5) at Loreauville on Thursday.

Catholic-NI at Delcambre 

NEXT - Catholic-NI (2-4) at Franklin on Friday, Delcambre (4-2) at West St. Mary on Friday.

Loreauville at Franklin 

NEXT - Loreauville (3-3) hosts Ascension Episcopal on Thursday.

Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-PC 

NEXT - Opelousas Catholic (3-3) at North Central on Fridya.

Sacred Heart at St. Edmund 

NEXT - St. Edmund (4-2) hosts Catholic-PC on Friday.

Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian 

NEXT - Highland Baptist (2-4) hosts Jeanerette on Friday.

Jeanerette at Vermilion Catholic 

NEXT - Jeanerette (3-2) at Highland Baptist on Friday, Vermilion Catholic (6-0) at Centerville on Friday.

