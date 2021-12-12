Most of the top local senior prep football prospects are expected to make their college decisions official on Wednesday - the NCAA's early National Signing Day - but Masey Lewis likely won't be one of them.
Although the Lafayette Christian Academy linebacker/defensive end holds scholarship offers from UL, Tulane, Southern Miss, Kansas and McNeese State, he hasn't narrowed down the list.
In fact, he hasn't taken an official visit yet.
Lewis isn't in a hurry to sign for a couple of reasons: first, none of his suitors are pushing him to sign this week. Second, there's a good chance that more offers will come his way between now and the second signing day in early February.
"All of the schools are being patient with me," said Lewis, whose primary recruiter from UL has been newly minted head coach Michael Desormeaux.
"The UL coaches see me as somebody who can put their hand down, as well as cover receivers," Lewis said. "The coaches are amazing. The campus is nice, and I like the players. They watch out for you."
Lewis - who added that he isn't bothered by former UL coach Billy Napier taking the Florida job - attended the Cajuns' homecoming win over Texas State.
"I like the impact that UL's success has on Lafayette," he said. "Every time I see UL play, the stadium is more packed. There is more fan support."
At this point, however, Lewis isn't publicly leaning towards any college. He's impressed with Tulane, wants to take official visits to Kansas and Southern Miss, and said that McNeese State is a viable option even though the Cowboys are a smaller program.
"McNeese has a legitimate shot because I feel like it's a good fit," Lewis said. "They're a young team with a bright future, and they always keep in contact and show a lot of love. Even though they just lost their coach (Frank Wilson) to LSU, I feel like they'll hire the right guy."
Lewis, who was raised in Breaux Bridge, transferred to LCA from East Ascension when his family moved back into the area two years ago. He helped the Knights to a state championship in 2020 and a runner-up finish this year while recording 60 tackles, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and a scoop and score.
"It's been amazing at LCA," Lewis said. "They took me in. It felt great playing on this defense with the trust we have in each other. I soaked in all the knowledge I could from coach Trev (Faulk). Everything I learned from him really helped me."
On a defense that included high-profile prospects such as Fitzgerald West, Jordan Allen and Brylan Green, Lewis feels that he may have been overlooked by college recruiters.
"I like being under the radar," he said. "I know a lot of schools will regret not recruiting me. It will feel good proving everybody wrong. It's motivation and a beautiful thing that I can open their eyes with what I do in the future."
"First and foremost, Masey is a high-character kid with all the intangibles," Faulk said. "He's a good kid who does things the right way. He's done a really good job at multiple positions for us and was the MVP of the 2020 state championship game."