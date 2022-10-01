Girls
Top teams: 1, St. Joseph’s Academy 42. 2, Episcopal 87. 3, Mt. Carmel 128. 4, E.D. White 159. 5, Vandebilt Catholic 203. 6, Dominican 215. 7, St. Thomas Aquinas 263. 8, St. Martin’s 293. 9, Sacred Heart-NO 303. 10, Lafayette 303. 11, St. Scholastica 315. 12, University 353.
Top individuals
1, Emma Bourg, Houma Christian, 17:21.46. 2, Catalina Reichard, Mt. Carmel, 17:43.60. 3, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 17:49.21. 4, Michelle Daigle, SJA, 17:59.24. 5, Brynn Kelso, Vandebilt, 18:03.79. 6, Elise Brown, SJA, 18:07.59. 7, Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 18:10.32. 8, Hannah Vaughn, SJA, 18:23.95. 9, Camryn Falgout, Central Lafourche, 18:25.26. 10, Morgan Trauth, Dominican, 18:28.50. 11, Anna Kurz, Episcopal, 18:38.04. 12, Amber Broussard, Lafayette, 18:41.16.
Boys
Top teams: 1, Brother Martin 30. 2, Catholic-BR 107. 3, Jesuit 123. 4, Parkway 184. 5, Holy Cross 231. 6, Mandeville 303. 7, St. Michael 306. 8, Episcopal 310. 9, Zachary 322. 10, Walker 328. 11, Parkview Baptist 335. 12, Central Lafourche 374.
Top individuals
1, Gabriel Metoyer, Brother Martin, 15:11.59. 2, Benjamin Lewis, Fontainebleau, 15:15.27. 3, Daniel Faulk, Brother Martin, 15:16.18. 4, Eyan Calico, Brother Martin, 15:18.40. 5, Matthew Maynard, Catholic, 15:23.07. 6, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 15:26.37. 7, Luke Regan, Brother Martin, 15:31.13. 8, Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 15:31.72. 9, Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 15:37.75. 10, Josh Quintana, Jesuit, 15:38.00. 11, Owen Tauzin, E.D. White, 15:40.77. 12, Colin Volpe, Holy Cross, 15:41.91.