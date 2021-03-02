It’d been a couple weeks since Northside had seen the basketball floor because of a forfeiture by what was meant to be its first-round playoff opponent, Salmen.
That rest ensured the No. 19-seeded Vikings would have fresh legs against No. 3 Woodlawn-Shreveport in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday night.
But Northside never really shook the cobwebs of not playing an organized game for a couple weeks in a 50-32 loss.
Poor shooting and rebounding plagued the Vikings (15-19) against one of 4A’s expected contenders for a state championship in the Knights (25-2).
“We did a poor job on the boards tonight and gave them a lot of second-chance points,” Northside coach Jason Herbstler said. “Against a team like that if you give them two or three shots a possession they’re going to make shots.”
Northside ended the first quarter leading 10-9, but hit an offensive drought midway through the second quarter that lasted the rest of the game.
After guard Javein Moore hit a 3-pointer to bring Northside within 17-16, the Vikings only scored 16 points in the final 20 minutes of the game.
“It’s our first game in two weeks,” Herbstler said. “We never found a flow. They play hard defensively, but it was more us not getting in a rhythm. We took some bad shots early and some quick shots instead of working for a shot that might have been better for us each time. And once you fall behind, you’ve got to play a little different, and that got us more out of rhythm.”
The Knights took advantage of Northside mistakes, sinking six 3-pointers in the game. Woodlawn-Shreveport guard Donovan Seamster led all scorers with 20 points.
“(Seamster) is a really good shooter,” Herbstler said. “But, it came down to us doing a horrible job on the glass tonight. If I had to guess, they probably had 17 or 18 offensive rebounds, and that usually leads to about 20 second-chance points.”