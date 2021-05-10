The Opelousas Catholic Vikings entered the Division IV playoffs as the No. 7 seed after an up and down regular season, but they’ve turned up their level of play in recent weeks.
The Vikings swept No. 10-seeded Country Day in the opening round of the playoffs and came back with another series win last weekend over No. 2-seeded Ascension Catholic. The series went three games, but the Vikings were able to deliver in the late innings to make it back to Sulphur.
The Vikings have shown they can compete with almost anyone, and they’ve now won four of their last five games in the postseason.
“I thought my kids played really well,” Vikings coach Justin Boyd said. “After being down in the last inning and coming back, it came down to who wanted it the most. It was an all-around good weekend. The kids realized it’s not over until the third out, and the guys didn’t quit and stayed in the game as long as we could. We’re looking forward to this week and will continue to go as far as we can.”
The Vikings have a strong pitching staff led by their one-two punch of Bryce Rozas and Alex Breaux and are complimented by Drake Guidry and Jace Sloane.
“We’re going into it with four of our top guys on the mound,” Boyd said. “We’ll go with Bryce Rozas to start on Wednesday because we’ve got to win first before Friday. He (Rozas) is a guy that the kids play behind. We had three guys last weekend that kept us in the game. Bryce is a senior, he gives us a shot against anyone when pitching. We have two kids that have won six games (Rozas and Alex Breaux), but we’ve been kind of a staff other than those two.”
The Vikings also have a solid lineup led by Jon Burton Charles and Jordan Luna at the top along with Guidry, Sloane, Rojas among others behind them.
“We’ve had a lot of guys contribute all year,” Boyd said. “The top of the order has done a lot. Our leadoff hitter Jon Burton Charles is our top average hitter followed by Jordan (Luna) in the No. 2 hole and Drake (Guidry) at No. 3, who’s leading our team in home runs with four. It’s going to come down to defense and two-out hitting to see who will play on Friday. Both teams will have really good arms on the mound and good lineups, so I feel like we’re pretty evenly matched.”
The Vikings will be taking on a seasoned opponent in No. 3-seeded Calvary Baptist at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the semifinals in what projects to be a good pitching matchup.
“They (Calvary) are a really good team,” Boyd said. “They’re well-coached and play the game right. It should be a good game and come down to the end. They’re a quality opponent for sure. I’ve heard lots of good things about them. We’re there and got a chance and showed all year we can beat good teams.”
The Vikings and Calvary both made it to Sulphur in 2019, and the winner will play at 2 p.m. Friday for the Division IV state championship.
“Our goal every year is Sulphur,” Boyd said. “Just the atmosphere and the experience is something we look forward to. Calvary has experience in their dugout, so we’re even there, but we’ll have to get the nerves out and hopefully we can get ours out a little better. We’ve proven we can play well and have got to play better than the other team, and we’ll worry about Friday when that gets here.”