SCOTT — Acadiana ran the ball for 385 yards Friday night and made a statement in 3-5A with a 35-10 win over the Southside Sharks. Here is how it went down:
What happened
The outcome of the game was in the balance with 6:42 to play in the third quarter and Acadiana up 14-10. As the Sharks were driving the ball deep into Acadiana territory, Southside’s Vernell Joseph lost the football after a big hit.
From there, Acadiana drove the ball down the field methodically and took 6:32 off the clock. The Wreckin’ Rams capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from Omiri Wiggins.
Wiggins had 154 yards on the ground while Keven Williams led the Rams with 181. Once Acadiana had control of the game, it turned to the vaunted veer attack that has brought them so much success over the last two decades and closed the game out.
Turnovers
Most times, the team that wins the turnover battle comes out on top. That didn’t happen for Southside on Friday. The Sharks forced four Acadiana fumbles Friday, recovering three of them, but couldn't capitalize on the miscues.
The Sharks scored just three points off of those turnovers, allowing Acadiana to recover and seemingly never lose momentum. Meanwhile, Acadiana recovered one fumble in the third quarter and turned it into a touchdown.
Option left, option right
Acadiana did more than just run the veer Friday. In fact, the Rams favorite play was the option. Williams had gains of 66 and 45 on option plays that went left and Wiggins ran option plays right. Acadiana quarterback Ayden Trahan — who scored twice Friday — seemingly had perfect command of when to pitch on the option and Southside never figured out the wrinkle.
If the option can be as effective for Acadiana throughout the remainder of the season as it was Friday, it would be a welcomed addition to Acadiana coach Matt McCullough’s arsenal as the Rams navigate the waters of 3-5A.
Sharks' offense coming together
Even though the scoreboard didn’t reflect it, the Sharks looked like they are gaining confidence offensively. Dylan Sonnier and Hudson Velotta both went deep and beat the Acadiana defensive backs on multiple plays in the game.
Sharks quarterback Landon Baptiste has command of the offense and he is making the reads to the open receiver; his throws are just off the mark.
It was an encouraging sign to see the Sharks air it out a bit on downs where passing wasn’t obvious. The Sharks showed their ability to innovate a bit offensively and if Baptiste starts connecting on those throws, Southside will be in good shape.
Rams hitting groove?
A lot is being made about Acadiana potentially having a down year and the possibility of a new District 3-5A champion for the first time since 2013 being a real possibility. But the last two weeks — with blowout wins over Sulphur and Southside — the Wreckin’ Rams are out to prove they are still at the top of the district.
District 3-5A is a gauntlet and every week is a tough opponent. Comeaux is undergoing a resurgence under first-year coach Eric Holden and despite Lafayette High’s 0-2 start in district, the Might Lions are much improved in their second season under Cedric Figaro.
The district is no doubt improved and the gap between Acadiana and the rest of 3-5A may be closing, but the Rams showed Friday that the gap is far from closed and until someone knocks them off, the Acadiana continues to be the top dog.