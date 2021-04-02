BASEBALL
Teurlings 9, University 8
Westgate 12, West St. Mary 2
Central Catholic 9, Erath 6
Lafayette Christian 13, Hanson 7
Opelousas Catholic 9, St. Edmund 1
Notre Dame 27, Lake Arthur 5
Acadiana 17, New Iberia 2
Crowley 5, Plaquemine 4
Catholic-NI 9, Vermilion Catholic 7
Mamou 13, Marksville 9
North Vermilion 4, Rayne 3
Breaux Bridge 14, Livonia 1
Loreauville 14, Delcambre 3
Welsh 7, Eunice 2
Iota 8, Pine Prairie 2
Crowley 18, Abbeville 0
Barbe 10, Southside 0
Sulphur 3, Comeaux 0
Sam Houston 2, Lafayette 1
Carencro 11, Westgate 2
Mamou 15, Northwest 1
Erath 7, David Thibodaux 2
Kaplan 13, St. Martinville 2
Lafayette Christian 9, Port Barre 1
Westminster 5, Ascension Catholic 3
Saturday’s Games
Acadiana at New Iberia, Comeaux at Sulphur, Barbe at Southside, Lafayette High at Sam Houston, Eunice at Brusly, Carencro at Cecilia, North Vermilion at Lafayette Christian, Westgate at Kaplan.
SOFTBALL
Rayne 13, Westgate 2
Catholic-NI 8, Houma Christian 2
Hanson 8, Central Catholic 7
Notre Dame 17, Erath 0
North Vermilion 17, Washington-Marion 2
David Thibodaux 19, Carencro 2
North Vermilion 10, Erath 0
Notre Dame 27, Lake Arthur 5
Westminster 16, St. Martinville 6
Iota 13, Ville Platte 3
Westminster 19, Northside 0
Delcambre 16, Jeanerette 0
Breaux Bridge 22, St. Martinville 6
Kaplan 14, Dutchtown 0
Lafayette Christian 12, Port Barre 6
Oberlin 14, Welsh 4
Ascension Episcopal 15, Franklin 2
Saturday’s Games
Cecilia at Rayne, Highland Baptist at Beau Chene.