The questions surrounding the 2020 high school football season are everywhere ... with the vast majority of the answers firmly on hold.

Still, the picture day portion of the fall season anyway began at two high schools in the Acadiana area on Monday.

Typically two of the early birds, the Kaplan Pirates went first at 8 a.m., followed shortly by the St. Thomas More Cougars at 9 a.m.

The only other picture day currently scheduled for July is Loreauville on Thursday morning.

Beyond that, some coaches are waiting for an update on if the season is going to start on time, while others are following suit and going ahead with picture days on their traditional days.

"I think we've done a good job of accommodating the situation," STM coach Jim Hightower said. "Our players have been great, as far as being in attendance and giving a great effort.”

In these complicated coronavirus times, keeping it simple might still be the best approach.

Kaplan’s two-way starting senior Mason Frick says he doesn’t allow the uncertainties of the season to derail his focus on getting ready for it.

“Not really because you’ve got to get ready either way,” Frick said. “Even if we don’t have it at the beginning of the season, a lot of us play multiple sports, so it’s not just for football.

“We’re always thinking about it, but you kind of have to put it to the side while you’re working out.”

“It hasn’t been that big of a difference,” Kaplan senior offensive lineman Brennan Kass said. “Sure, we had to make changes and we’ve made them. I feel like it’s actually brought our team closer. We decided we had to do something different as a team and we made that work.

High school football players are much like the rest of society. Some follow suggested protocols and others fight it.

“To be able to go to church these days, the priests want us to wear a mask,” Kass said. “Most people are like, ‘Well no, we’re not going to church.’ Well, the right thing is to just wear a mask. So to be able to have a season, you need to wear a mask. So if we want to go somewhere, let’s follow the rules and wear a mask. We don’t want to make it worse to make it where everybody loses their season.”

Indeed, the motivation is to play the season.

“The kids are ready,” Kaplan coach Stephen Lotief said. “They’re disappointed when they read in the paper that we’re not having a season or this and that. No, they want to play. They’re ready to go.”

Lotief said the Pirates had to shut down a week earlier this summer due to COVID-19 exposure issues.

“I think the safest part of the time is when we’re here at school,” Lotief said. “When they get out of here, they’re messed up.”

Hightower said the Cougars have worked through a few obstacles as well.

"We've had a couple of players test positive, but it's been very isolated,” he explained. “It was from when they went to the beach with friends or when they had, for example, an older sibling transfer it to them. I don't think we've had any transference within the team."

Once real football practice begins - depending on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ next announcement – then teams across the area will see how conditioned the players really are.

“Since March, I’m guessing 70 percent of these kids have no nothing until we got them in June,” Lotief said. “So we tried to get that going and then we got shut down a week because of COVID. Then we had to start back over again. The kids are working hard, so don’t get me wrong. It’s just difficult.”

Meanwhile, STM’s staff has been pleasantly surprised by his team’s status.

"I was surprised with how far they'd come from March until we first saw them in June,” Hightower said. “I was expecting them to show up way, way behind, but they were really in awfully good shape.”

Lotief said the key is leaders taking charge away from school ensuring that agility and conditioning work is done without the coaches available.

“We had kids call up each other and they went work out together,” he explained. “They went to the park and put the cones down and pulled tires and did agility work, so that’s good.”

If the season is pushed back at all, it’ll only help in that area.

“I think if they push the season back and we keep practicing, I feel like we’ll be ready (for season),” Kass said. “It’s just we’re going to have to take in hitting with pads. I think we’ll in better shape because we’ll have a longer time to prepare for that. Film-wise, we’ll just have to catch up with that real quick.”

Frick is convinced his Pirates will survive this unusual offseason.

“Personally, I feel like we’re going to be alright,” he said. “It’s still going to be Kaplan football for sure. I feel like we are ready. I feel like we’ve been working harder than everybody else.”