MOBILE, Ala. - - Lafayette High's Courtney Wiltz, Northside star Quincy Simon and Carencro sprinter Kohen Beavers posted impressive performances in Meet of Champions track and field action last weekend.
Wiltz set a pair of personal bests with a 14.88 time in the 100 hurdles and a 45.09 in the 300 hurdles, placing second in both events.
Simon, a junior, set a personal best with her 57.88-second 400 meters. The top two ran 57.24 and 57.43.
Competing in the boys' 100-meter dash, Beavers ran a 10.97, placing sixth.