Lafayette Highs Courtney Wiltz (4) takes first place in the Girls 100 meter hurdles during the Oil City Relays held at Lafayette High, March 18, 2022.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

Wiltz, Simon,

Beavers shine

MOBILE, Ala. - - Lafayette High's Courtney Wiltz, Northside star Quincy Simon and Carencro sprinter Kohen Beavers posted impressive performances in Meet of Champions track and field action last weekend.

Wiltz set a pair of personal bests with a 14.88 time in the 100 hurdles and a 45.09 in the 300 hurdles, placing second in both events.

Simon, a junior, set a personal best with her 57.88-second 400 meters. The top two ran 57.24 and 57.43.

Competing in the boys' 100-meter dash, Beavers ran a 10.97, placing sixth.