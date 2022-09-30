ST. MARTINVILLE Sometimes the best way to tell that a high school football team is really good is when that team doesn't play its best football but still comes away victorious against a quality opponent.
Such an example would be the Southside Sharks, who weren't as crisp as they have been in recent weeks, yet still managed to defeat the Barbe Buccaneers, a program deep in tradition 30-7 in a District 3-5A contest in St. Martinville on Friday night.
The win was the fourth-straight for Southside, who improved to 4-1, overall, and 3-0 in district play, while Barbe slipped to 2-3 and 0-3, respectively.
"We made it hard on ourselves at times tonight," said Southside head coach Josh Fontenot. "We had too many penalties, and it just wasn't a clean game for us, offensively.
"Defensively, we were phenomenal. We probably gave up a lot of yards, but I don't care; seven points to Barbe, I'll take that any day."
The Sharks got on the scoreboard first at the 3:45 mark of the first quarter, when Aaron Ford scored on a 39-yard touchdown run, giving them a 7-0 lead.
Barbe scored its only points at the 2:23 mark of the opening period when Carson Sanford hit Jamaal Levi with a 45-yard touchdown pass, making it 7-7.
Southside regained the lead at the 4:02 mark of the second quarter when Landon Baptiste tossed a 25-yard scoring strike to Brock Jones for a 13-7 advantage.
The Sharks gave themselves a little breathing room with 26 seconds left in the second quarter when Ford caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Baptiste, giving them a 20-7 lead, and momentum heading into the halftime break.
"That was a big touchdown for us right there," said Fontenot. "Barbe played hard and played us very well throughout the first half, but that swing was a key point in the game."
A 35-yard field by Brayden Guilbeau were the only points of the third quarter, before Ford, who eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on the evening, scored his third touchdown of the night, including his second rushing touchdown, with a 26-yard run, giving the Sharks a commanding 30-7 lead, and the eventual 23-point triumph.
Once again, the Southside defense, which was a question mark in the preseason, came up big, holding an opponent to only seven points for the second-straight week, while allowing an average of only slightly over 14 points per game through the first half of the regular season.
"We just didn't know what to expect from our defense, because we have a new scheme with a lot of new faces," said Fontenot. "But these guys play with an attitude and a little chip on their shoulder, and it really does carry over to the entire team.
"The thing that we like is that we think this is earned," Fontenot said of his team's success over the first five games. "Our players earned this by working hard all summer, they trusted their coaches with new schemes, and they put themselves in this position, to be 4-1 and undefeated in district.
"We have a theme for every week," Fontenot said, "And next week will be clean up week, because we have a few things to clean up to continue to get better."
Southside may have a few things to clean up like most teams do, but it continues to rack up wins in the process.