Acadiana’s split-back veer offense features the program’s all-time leading rusher, Dillan Monette, as well as two other players who’ve rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, Lucky Brooks and Tyvin Zeno.
But as talented as that triumvirate is at carrying the football — Monette and Brooks are both going to Army — they can thank quarterback Keontae Williams for making things easier on them.
Why? Because Williams is not simply handing the ball off every time he takes a snap. The ball is in the air, in two different ways, much more with the senior signal-caller running the show. Thus, the undefeated Rams are significantly more difficult to defend.
For starters, along with being a dangerous runner, Williams is adept at pitching the ball when Acadiana runs the option. It’s not as easy as it seems, and it comes with the risk of fumbling the ball. But defenses must remain honest if the quarterback can pitch the ball accurately.
But Williams pitched the ball a fair amount last year. What’s new this year is the increased use of the passing game.
“We pitched the ball a bunch last year too, but we didn’t throw the ball very much,” said Acadiana coach Matt McCullough, whose top-seeded Rams will play No. 7 Destrehan in the Class 5A final at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. “I think we’re throwing the ball and pitching it more this year.
“A big part of it is Keontae Williams has done a great job, but we also put in a lot of time dating back to last year. I think if you’re going to run the veer offense, the ability to pitch the ball is gigantic, and it opens up a lot of things. Keontae has done a tremendous job with it, and now he’s a second-year quarterback.”
McCullough knows the intricacies of the option well — Acadiana pitched the football plenty when he played quarterback for the Rams in the late 1990s — but it’s not just the pitch technique that poses a challenge for the quarterback. The player receiving the pitch has to maintain proper distance from the quarterback, also known as “pitch relationship.”
That’s exactly why the Rams, who are averaging 48.4 points and 430.6 yards per game, practice pitching the ball every day.
“All summer, we worked on that,” Williams said. “Then you get to a point where you can pitch it without looking because you know where your man is supposed to be. It comes with a lot of work, and last year we weren’t able to execute it as much. But we had a big summer where we were able to work on that.”
As Williams explained, the biggest challenge for the quarterback is that he must pitch the ball in the right spot without looking. Williams charges the defender responsible for the quarterback until the last possible moment to avoid telegraphing that he’s going to pitch the ball. If the defense over-commits to the pitch man, Williams will keep it.
“Your eyes are on your pitch read,” said Williams, who has accounted for 882 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior. “So depending on what he does, it (determines) what you do.”
But Williams had a knack for running the option from the beginning, his coach said.
“He was pretty good at it,” McCullough said. “He’s a really good athlete. We worked hard at it, but he was pretty good pitching the ball anyway. Now we’ve gotten to the point that he’s gotten extremely good at it. The biggest thing is knowing when and making sure you attack the guy and knowing when to keep the football and when not. That’s something you learn throughout the games. The more you work on it, the better you get at it.”
Another reason the option and the passing game are critical to the Rams this year is they’re not as big on the offensive line, so they can’t simply run between the tackles every play and overpower opponents at the line of scrimmage. The defense spreads out when it has to respect the perimeters.
“The bottom line is you got to have that third part of the offense,” McCullough said. “You got to be able to run the dive, the quarterback has to be able to run and be able to pitch, then, of course, still be able to throw the ball. I think we’ve thrown the ball effectively.”
The progress of the passing game has taken more time, however. Much of that had to do with inexperience and lack of depth at the receiver position when Williams was a junior. Then in the playoffs last year, when McCullough felt most confident in the passing game, Williams suffered a concussion in the second round against Denham Springs.
“Late in the year, we had some passing stuff that we thought we were going to be able to hit, and he got a concussion against Denham Springs,” McCullough said. “It hurt us because we didn’t have the ability to do that because we lost him. But I thought last year he could throw the football well, especially as the year went on. We just didn’t use it a lot. This year, he stayed healthy, and you’re able to see that he can throw the football.”
Still, Williams said his accuracy has improved. In a 21-14 win against two-time champion Zachary in the semifinals, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior completed five of his eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Williams has also not been intercepted this year.
“When teams don’t really respect the pass, they can focus more on the run,” Williams said. “The teams that have done that this year, we’ve executed a couple passes and got them out of it. So we’re getting them to do things that we want.”